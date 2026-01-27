ThetaRay Unveils Ray: An Agentic AI Investigation Suite Delivering Faster, More Consistent AML Investigations

One of the first agentic suites that accelerates AML case handling, standardizes investigations across jurisdictions, and generates regulator-ready documentation while keeping analysts in full control

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--In the face of rapidly evolving global regulatory standards and rising Anti-Money Laundering (AML) scrutiny, ThetaRay today announced the launch of Ray, an Agentic AI AML investigation suite designed to transform how financial institutions conduct transaction monitoring investigations. Embedded in the ThetaRay Investigation Center, Ray extends Cognitive AI from detection to investigation, combining autonomous investigative execution with on-demand analyst support enabling financial institutions to significantly improve case resolution time and bring greater consistency to the investigation process across teams and jurisdictions.

Global regulators are converging on higher expectations for investigative quality and documentation. In the European Union, the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) and the broader AML Authority framework, created a unified rulebook requiring stronger due diligence, more rigorous monitoring and record-keeping, and consistent compliance controls across jurisdictions. In the United States, FinCEN’s AML and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) priorities reinforce the need for transparent, evidence-based investigations and well-supported Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) narratives.

Together, these shifts create a compliance environment where financial institutions are facing unprecedented investigation pressure as alert volumes surge while regulators expect higher investigative quality, documentation and more defensible decisions. Yet investigation teams remain constrained by manual data gathering, inconsistent case narratives, and complex cases.

Ray is built for this new reality, addressing this operational gap by taking on the investigative heavy lifting: automating evidence collection, behavioral and counterparty analysis, open-source checks, document review and narrative generation, while embedding an on-demand AI assistant that supports human analyst questions and deeper exploration.

Ray autonomously handles the full investigation: from data aggregation to geolocation validation, pattern analysis, counterparty evaluation, adverse-media scanning, and prepares a structured, audit-ready case-file document.

In addition, an embedded, on-demand AI assistant supports the review and escalation process by answering analyst questions, validating assumptions, running additional checks, and summarizing documents. Ray provides deeper investigative context where needed, including visualizations such as charts and graphs that can be attached as supporting evidence within the case file.

“For years the industry tried to modernize investigations with faster detection engines or better interfaces. But the real bottleneck has always been the investigation itself. Ray is one of the first Agentic AI suites built to take that burden on to enable analysts to do their best work,” said Moshe Siman-Tov, Chief Operating Officer at ThetaRay. “Banks and fintechs have incredibly capable investigators; what they lack is capacity. Ray restores that capacity. It becomes a partner that handles the complexity so analysts can stay focused on judgment.”

“Manual investigations inevitably vary from analyst to analyst. Ray introduces a consistent reasoning framework across the entire operation, reducing subjectivity, and ensuring that each case, no matter who handles it, stands up to scrutiny,” said David Shapiro, Regulatory Affairs Manager at ThetaRay. “Most importantly, Ray was built so that every decision is traceable back to evidence. In a regulatory environment that demands transparency, AI explainability is the foundation.”

Ray is built and deployed on Microsoft Azure, integrating Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to support secure, scalable agentic investigations.

“Financial institutions are moving beyond experimentation toward real, production-grade use of Agentic AI in compliance-critical environments,” said Tyler Pichach, Global Head of AI Strategy and GTM for Payments and Banking at Microsoft. “Platforms like Ray demonstrate how Agentic AI, when deployed on a secure and governed cloud like Microsoft Azure, can help banks modernize complex investigation workflows while meeting regulatory expectations for transparency, control, and trust.”

With this architecture, institutions can significantly reduce manual investigation time, often by as much as 70%, while improving consistency, transparency and auditability. This positions compliance teams to proactively meet stricter global AML regimes with confidence, consistency, and scale.

“This is an incredibly important moment for us and for the industry,” said Brad Levy, CEO of ThetaRay. “I couldn’t be more energized by the opportunity to tackle one of the biggest challenges in financial crime compliance. Our mission is simple: to help make global markets more modern and secure for all. The future will be shaped by people who care and by megatechs and specialized fintechs working closely together to raise the bar for transparency, accountability, and lasting trust.”

Ray is available immediately within the ThetaRay Investigation Center. The agentic investigation suite is designed for banks, fintechs, and payments platforms managing high alert volumes, lean compliance teams and rising regulatory demands.

