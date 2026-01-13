Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Strategic Collaboration With NVIDIA Leveraging AI to Advance Scientific Instrumentation and Accelerate Laboratory Performance

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to power AI-based solutions and laboratory automation at scale. The effort will leverage the NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and Thermo Fisher Scientific solutions to progressively increase the automation, accuracy and speed of laboratories. The companies are working together to evolve the digital foundation that powers scientific instruments, laboratory infrastructure and data -- connecting them to powerful AI solutions, helping scientists reduce manual steps and accelerate scientific advancement.

Accelerating smarter, connected scientific workflows and laboratories

In most laboratories today, scientists still perform many tasks manually—from designing experiments and setting up instrumentation to preparing samples, running instruments, and interpreting results. The collaboration between Thermo Fisher and NVIDIA will meaningfully contribute to modernizing these processes; powering instruments with better AI capabilities, connecting laboratories and data to AI software, and augmenting scientists’ capabilities to design, perform and analyze data from their experiments.

Thermo Fisher will pair its expertise in scientific instruments and lab software with NVIDIA’s AI Infrastructure—including NVIDIA DGX Spark™, the supercomputer for your desktop and models, such as NVIDIA NeMo™ and NVIDIA BioNeMo™ to evolve scientific instrumentation to interact with scientists seamlessly with an intuitive user experience that helps democratize the next generation of scientific discovery.

“Artificial intelligence coupled with laboratory automation will transform how scientific work is performed,” said Gianluca Pettiti, Executive Vice President. “By combining Thermo Fisher’s leadership in laboratory technologies with NVIDIA’s digital and AI solutions, we can help customers work faster, improve accuracy and get more value out of each experiment, ultimately accelerating discoveries that can have significant human impact.”

“We are entering the era of ‘lab-in-the-loop’ science where the trinity of AI, agents and instruments will be able to scale scientific discovery at industrial pace,” said Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at NVIDIA. “Working with Thermo Fisher, we are building the fundamental infrastructure of autonomous labs, creating a powerful research and discovery flywheel accelerating the pace of life sciences breakthroughs.”

This collaboration advances Thermo Fisher’s leading position of supplying cutting edge instruments, equipment, consumables and services for the life sciences by bringing AI into the laboratory. Thermo Fisher’s ecosystem extends to other leading technology partners supporting scientific research, creating an integrated offering where data, instruments, software and scientists can work together in a unified environment to dramatically amplify productivity in the laboratory.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those relating to the impact that the collaboration will have on scientific workflows and our business generally. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of our website under the heading “SEC Filings.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

