Theragun Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Theragun Prime, Elite, Pro & Mini Sales Revealed by Spending Lab

The top early Black Friday Theragun massage device deals for 2022, featuring the latest Theragun percussion massagers, Therabody Wave Rollers, Wave Duo & more offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the top early Theragun deals for Black Friday 2022, including the top discounts on the Theragun mini, Therabody Wave Solo therapy ball, Therabody Recovery Air compression device & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Theragun Deals:

More Therabody Deals:

Being one of the first massage guns on the market has made Theragun well-known among athletes and workout enthusiasts. Now known as Therabody, the brand retained its original Theragun name for its massage guns that meet various requirements for recovery therapy. Among Theragun massage gun bestsellers are the Mini, PRO, Elite, and Prime. Meanwhile, Therabody also offers other massage options like the Wave Roller smart vibrating foam roller, Wave Duo and Wave Solo vibrating roller massage balls, and RecoveryAir compression devices.

