TheoremOne Announces Addition of Chief Transformation Officer and President

TheoremOne® Founder Will Jessup takes on a new role as Chief Transformation Officer, with Yoav Cohen stepping in as President of TheoremOne.

TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its founder, Will Jessup, will become its first-ever Chief Transformation Officer. Stepping into Will's former role as Head of Services will be Yoav Cohen, who has been named President of TheoremOne.





TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit, including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution.

In his role as Chief Transformation Officer, Jessup will continue to do what he does best: raising the bar of excellence for TheoremOne. In his new role, he will also be focused on exporting those same standards throughout the broader S4Capital ecosystem. Jessup’s mandate is broad — to drive evolution across all operations and functions, from Services and Operations to Client Experience and Finance.

“I’m extremely excited to step into the role of Chief Transformation Officer and be able to drive a vision for continuously improving performance in all areas of our rapidly growing business,” said Jessup. “The time for this transition is well aligned with our recent merger with S4Capital and the exciting challenges we have an opportunity to tackle together. I look forward to building out the broader organizational infrastructure to provide consistency across the entire ecosystem.”

Yoav Cohen, whose new title will be President, TheoremOne, has over twenty years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups alike and has developed a unique capability to lead teams that help complex enterprise organizations innovate at the speed of a startup.

“These times of macroeconomic uncertainty put, in contrast, the companies that have built a mature long-term digital strategy and those that have not,” said Cohen. “The good news is that it’s never too late, or too early, to start. We at TheoremOne and S4Capital at large have a wealth of hands-on experience in developing and executing multi-year digital strategies together with our global clients that position them ahead of their competitors.”

“I’m thrilled for TheoremOne’s founder, Will Jessup, to step into his new role as Chief Transformation Officer. He has spent fifteen years building our high-performance culture that has set a high bar of excellence across the entire organization,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO at TheoremOne. “Our sister organizations stand to benefit greatly as Will brings his talent to the broader S4Capital ecosystem.”

“There could not be a stronger leader than Yoav Cohen to lead services delivery for TheoremOne. In his new role, he builds upon the framework Will has architected and will help lead us into our exciting next phase of growth.”

For more information about TheoremOne, please visit: https://www.theoremone.co/

About TheoremOne

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems.

TheoremOne was founded in 2007 by Will Jessup (Founder & Head of Services) and has been led since 2017 by Brady Brim-DeForest (CEO). With a team of over 400 experts distributed around the world (70% in North America), TheoremOne helps clients such as American Express, AT&T, Intel, Starbucks, Caterpillar, and several of the world’s leading technology companies conceptualize, build, support and manage their digital products, services, and experiences.

TheoremOne is chosen by clients when results matter most — becoming the agent of change and driving a transformation that involves not only technology but also people, process, and leadership.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TheoremOne’s global team of engineers, designers, technologists, researchers, strategists, and advisors has deep expertise across a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing and supply chain, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Learn more about TheoremOne at: www.theoremone.co.

TheoremOne is part of the S4Capital family.

