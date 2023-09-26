The World’s Game Is in Your Pocket With the Launch of EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile

EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile introduces next-level gameplay and True Player Personality to reflect authentic player characteristics, available now to download across iOS and Android devices

DOWNLOAD NOW: iOS/App Store | Android/Google Play Store

EA SPORTS FC Mobile provides an unrivaled authentic football experience on mobile devices and features more than 15,000 fully licensed players across over 650 teams and over 30 leagues – including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, and many more. True Player Personality is at the core of bringing this authenticity to life in-game, reflecting player characteristics with distinct strengths and weaknesses that diversify gameplay and team building.

“As we enter this new era with EA SPORTS FC, we are intent on meeting our global player community where they are to deliver on player choice and create the most immersive and authentic football experiences available,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “EA SPORTS FC Mobile is key to unlocking a new level of engagement to enrich the FC ecosystem for our players and continue our path into a fan-first future.”

Mobile Gameplay with High Impact and Speed

Bringing balance to pace and dribbling, Dynamic Game Speed manifests itself into a composed, mobile-friendly gameplay, providing players with more time on the ball to make decisions and diversify build-up play style. With the Elite Shooting System, shot types are crafted to feel unique and rewarding, each having their own character and purpose to put players in a position to score.

EA SPORTS FC Mobile introduces a new level of immersion to command the pitch with new Impact Controls, focused across three areas:

Power Shot : The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game, but comes with a risk vs reward mechanic. The animation length of a Power Shot is much longer than a regular shot and puts the player at risk to be tackled during the shot wind-up. Successfully unleashing a Power Shot not only looks great, but is immensely satisfying to score.

: The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game, but comes with a risk vs reward mechanic. The animation length of a Power Shot is much longer than a regular shot and puts the player at risk to be tackled during the shot wind-up. Successfully unleashing a Power Shot not only looks great, but is immensely satisfying to score. Hard Tackle: Hard Tackles are a powerful and far-lunging stand tackle, allowing players to crush attackers or make a last second shot block. Defenders can perform faster and more powerful tackles with Hard Tackle.

Hard Tackles are a powerful and far-lunging stand tackle, allowing players to crush attackers or make a last second shot block. Defenders can perform faster and more powerful tackles with Hard Tackle. Knock On: Unlock full speed while dribbling and break away from defenders or create space to step into a shot. Knock On and the newly added Hard Stop have been added to FC Mobile as Team Skill Moves, which allows for customization of the swipe direction control as desired.

“By honing in on what makes mobile gameplay special with our refined controls, we’ve created a football experience that’s approachable to all players and skill levels,” said Lawrence Koh, VP, EA SPORTS FC MOBILE. “With True Player Personality bringing authentic player characteristics in-game, we encourage our own community of players to discover their own style of play and celebrate the joy of glory alongside their favorite football stars.”

Experience the UEFA Champions League

Enjoy an authentic experience with the new UEFA Champions League Tournament mode. Take control of one of the qualified clubs, play to come out on top of the Group Stage, advance through the Knockout Phase, and compete to lift the trophy in the Final!

A New Look and Feel

An immersive matchday experience in EA SPORTS FC Mobile will bring the player community closer to The World’s Game than ever before with new visual and audio updates, including an all-new broadcast experience with match intro scenes and a wide camera that replicates the stadium atmosphere. A whole host of new set piece camera options, paired with enhanced audio featuring dynamic commentary and team-specific chants, will make key moments on the pitch come alive.

The Locker Room will also offer more options for fans to customize their team and players to fit their preferred style. Options will include adjusting their star players’ kit numbers and kit appearance including the length of their socks, sleeve length, and shirt tucking style. Elsewhere, in Club Identity, fans can add their own personal touch in Ultimate Team with their choice of Club Crest, User Logo, Ball, and Emotes.

The entire user interface has also been reworked to reflect the EA SPORTS FC Mobile brand. From background imagery to animations, icons, and fonts, the visual journey will feel fresh and modern as players build excitement before they take to the pitch.

Founders Pack

Users who log in to play EA SPORTS FC Mobile between September 26 – November 30, 2023, will also have the opportunity to score one coveted ambassador player item from the Founders Pack*:

Real Madrid CF’s Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City F.C.’s Erling Haaland

Liverpool F.C.’s Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s Son Heung-min

Real Madrid CF’s Jude Bellingham

Liverpool FC’s Diogo Jota

Manchester City F.C.’s Jack Grealish

Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

Chelsea F.C.’s Enzo Fernández

Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko

EA SPORTS FC Mobile joins EA SPORTS FC™ 24, which launches on September 29, in marking a new beginning for the future of football to connect hundreds of millions of fans through console, mobile, online and esports products.

For more news and information on EA SPORTS FC Mobile, stay tuned to the official website and social channels across Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the game on the App Store and Google Play Store to access the World’s Game in Your Pocket.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-mobile/game-offers-and-disclaimers for details.

