The Wizard of Oz at Sphere Reaches More Than 2 Million Total Tickets Sold and More Than $260 Million in Ticket Sales

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, the Sphere Experience that opened in Las Vegas on August 28, has sold more than 2 million tickets in total and has generated more than $260 million in ticket sales as of January 19.

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a fully immersive experience that uses all of Sphere’s advanced technologies to make audiences feel like they have stepped inside The Wizard of Oz, and showcases the experiential storytelling capabilities of this new medium.

Tickets are on sale through December 2026 at thesphere.com with multiple showtimes daily.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive experiences, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with a second venue planned for Abu Dhabi. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at www.sphereentertainmentco.com.

