The University of Nebraska System Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Across Four Campuses to Serve More Than 50,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Nebraska System has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its four campuses, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney. In all, the system has more than 50,000 students.

The institution was seeking a replacement for VidGrid, its former video enterprise learning and development platform, which is phasing out its education platform. In addition to the ability to create, upload and edit content, the institution was seeking a platform that enables reliable auto captioning, video quizzing, and other tools that make the teaching and learning experience inclusive and collaborative to all students while also integrating with the Canvas Learning Management System.

In addition to the Video Platform, the University of Nebraska System added YuJa Pro Captioning, YuJa’s human captioning solution, to help meet regulatory and industry accessibility regulations. The service provides near 100% accurate captions and transcripts to maximize engagement and accessibility of content.

“The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and suite of products are an ideal solution for large universities and systems looking to consolidate educational technology into one simple, user-friendly and education-focused platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors and students alike will benefit from an accessible knowledge base and tools to facilitate teaching and learning.”

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA SYSTEM

The University of Nebraska System is home to 51,000 students and 16,000 employees who serve the state through teaching, research and outreach. The system is comprised of four campuses: the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278