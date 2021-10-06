The Tourism Digital Platform Alentour relies on Dawex Technology to Power its Data Hub Dedicated to Tourism Professionals

Dawex Data Exchange technology contributes to transforming the tourism sector by facilitating data circulation

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dawex, the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, today announced powering Alentour, the French tourism digital platform, with Dawex Data Exchange technology. To accelerate the digitization of the French tourism industry, Alentour brings together the whole industry’s ecosystem of producers of tourism activities, hotels, campings, touristic residences, tourist information offices, regional tourism committees, local territories and mobility players on Dawex Data Exchange Platform to source, distribute, exchange and commercialize data securely. By providing the data hub to Alentour, Dawex technology facilitates data circulation between all economic stakeholders in compliance with regulations, and brings the security and traceability of the data transactions and exchanges.

La Banque des Territoires partners with Dawex and one of the top travel technology companies in the world, to launch and develop Alentour with the objective to enrich the travelers’ experience by offering a simplified digitized access to personalized, bookable lists of local tourism and leisure activities.

Dawex Data Exchange technology enables Alentour to operate its own data hub to orchestrate a vast ecosystem of data providers and acquirers, and create strong data partnerships in the tourism sector. In addition, Dawex Data Exchange Platform brings the contractual, technical, financial and regulatory compliance frameworks for secure data sharing and monetization, bringing flexibility, traceability and trust over the circulation of data.

“By enabling the circulation of data, the tourism and travel ecosystem will navigate out of the current disruption, and deliver inspiring next great travel ideas.” says Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex. “Thanks to Data Exchange technology, organizations can boost their resiliency in the face of ongoing disruption.”

About Dawex

Dawex is the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company. Dawex mission is to facilitate and accelerate secure data circulation between economic stakeholders, institutions and private organizations contributing to the development of the data economy. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is a member of Gaia-X and a co-founding member of the Data Exchange Association. Created in 2015, Dawex is a French tech company, expanding business operations to Asia, North America and the Middle East.

