The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InternetofThings—The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure – The Things Stack.





Reaching 1 million connected devices is a testament to the reliability and scalability of The Things Stack, and it delivers significant efficiency benefits to its customers. The million devices are distributed across a large base of customers, system integrators and device vendors across the globe. All devices are delivering valuable data and pushing the Internet of Things business models for which they were put in place.

The Things Stack is designed to provide a secure and efficient way for businesses and organizations to connect and manage their low-power and long-range LoRaWAN IoT devices across a variety of different industries. The most recent customer highlights include the deployment of 150K smart water meters for Severn Trent Water, 47 000 air quality sensors across 1700 schools in Canada, smart workplace solutions across commercial real estate in the US and Europe, and enabling LoRaWAN for Deutsche Bahn.

“We are very proud to have come to this milestone. These connected devices of our customers all carry strong Internet of Things business cases that drive efficiency and sustainability. It is an honor to serve our customers in all corners of the globe with their different Internet of Things LoRaWAN use cases. With an average total cost of ownership of a device in the field of 200 dollars and a minimum 4 year return of 5x on that investment, we estimate our platform contributes to a more than 1B efficiency effort by our customers.” – Wienke Giezeman, CEO, The Things Industries.

In 2023, The Things Industries is projected to continue its growth by supporting the ever-increasing need for enterprise IoT and smart city LoRaWAN networks across the world.

