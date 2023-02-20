The RWS Foundation Launches With a Renewed Purpose and Focus on Unlocking Global Understanding

CLEAR Global (formerly Translators without Borders) chosen as first beneficiary of 2023

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the launch of The RWS Foundation, a charitable trust that aims to make a positive contribution to unlocking global understanding.

“Our new purpose is simple,” explains David Shrimpton, Independent Chair of The RWS Foundation. “We want to partner with people, organizations and charities globally to help break down language barriers, and progress in areas that have a lasting, positive impact on society. That’s why we have chosen CLEAR Global to be our first beneficiary of 2023.”

As Sapphire sponsor of CLEAR Global, The RWS Foundation will support the organization through a number of key humanitarian efforts and initiatives that will help people around the world to gain access to vital information, and be heard, whatever language they speak. Ongoing support will include translating, localizing and reviewing critical content, managing large-scale projects, providing training to translators and members and analyzing data to ensure the highest translation standards are maintained.

“We’re extremely grateful to The RWS Foundation for its support,” said Aimee Ansari, CEO, CLEAR Global. “Our vision is to help people who speak marginalized languages – who often lack critical information in their language – to be understood, and also have the information they need in their daily lives. The RWS Foundation closely aligns with our vision, and we’re delighted to have their support as we look to unlock understanding for global citizens.”

The RWS Foundation will also actively promote foreign language learning through school and university partnership programmes, including the RWS Campus (a global university programme) and the RWS Scholarship Programme with the University of Manchester, UK – which has sponsored more than 50 language students through the RWS-Brode Scholarship programme since 2019.

The Trustees of The RWS Foundation will act in the charity’s best interests, ensuring that assets are well governed and only used to align with The RWS Foundation’s purpose. Beneficiaries of The RWS Foundation will broadly cover three areas: Language and Content Transformation, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Quality Education. Using RWS’s global scale and reach, The RWS Foundation will also provide a way for donors and volunteers – whether RWS, individuals or partners – to support charities and humanitarian efforts.

Click here to learn more about The RWS Foundation.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

About CLEAR Global

CLEAR Global is a US nonprofit helping people get vital information and be heard, whatever language they speak. With its innovative language technology solutions, research, and community of over 100,000 language volunteers, CLEAR Global supports its partner organizations working in various contexts around the world. Envisioning a world without language barriers, CLEAR Global is set to improve global communication and information access.

For further information, please visit www.clearglobal.org

