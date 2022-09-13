The Real Brokerage to Present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below and through Real’s website, www.onereal.com, in the “Investors” section.

Date: September 14, 2022



Time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET



Webcast link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1381208031168741136

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

Jason Lee



Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:



Elisabeth Warrick



Director, Communications



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com