<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The Real Brokerage to Present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar
Business Wire

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below and through Real’s website, www.onereal.com, in the “Investors” section.

Date: September 14, 2022

Time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Webcast link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1381208031168741136

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

Articoli correlati

Premier Eye Care Expands National Leadership Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
Duane Carter Named Vice President of Information Management & Solutions BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Eye Care is pleased to announce...
Continua a leggere

Issues Ads Grow in Dominance Among Record Political Ad Spending, Per Viamedia Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Independent Provider of Ad-Sales Representation to Cable TV Systems Sees Growth in Issues-Related Spending to 63% of Total...
Continua a leggere

It Takes Two, Award-Winning Co-op Adventure Game, Launches for Nintendo Switch on November 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
Invite a Friend to Play 2021’s Game of The Year for Free with Friend's Pass REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage oggi si integra con Wisenet WAVE VMS di Hanwha...

Business Wire