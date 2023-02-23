The Real Brokerage to Present at the Singular Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders Webinar

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Singular Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders Webinar on Thursday, February, 2023 at 9:15am PT (12:15pm ET).

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: February 23, 2023



Time: 9:15am PT / 12:15pm ET



Webcast link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1269165601144934751

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 9,000 agents. Additional information can be found on our website at www.onereal.com.

