Business Wire

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Q1 2023 Virtual Investor Summit Conference

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual Q1 2023 Investor Summit on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 9:00am ET

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zxG7eh48QsOHvLbDlzEqBA

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

