The Real Brokerage to Present at the 2022 Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive will be presenting at the 2022 Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 11:30am ET.

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Date: August 18, 2022



Time: 11:30am ET



Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fo-k9xLgT7SHisKCcaMJ4g

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information:



Jason Lee



Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries:



Elisabeth Warrick



Director, Communications



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com