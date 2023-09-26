The Order Exchange Joins SPS Commerce

Long time partners come together offering market-leading expertise to drive automation

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, acquired The Order Exchange, an expert in EDI system automation and a long-term SPS Commerce strategic partner.





“We are pleased to welcome The Order Exchange employees and customers to our growing network of global trading partners,” said Archie Black, CEO of SPS Commerce. “The Order Exchange and SPS have worked together for over eight years to serve customers in the EDI automation market. By welcoming The Order Exchange to SPS, our teams will be better equipped to continue providing an exceptional customer experience.”

As part of the World’s Retail Network, SPS customers benefit from resources that help them grow their business, including:

Access to the industry’s broadest trading community, which includes more than 115,000 trading partners to date in over 80 countries;

Superior integration with more than 100 leading accounting/ ERP , e-commerce, warehouse management, and packing and shipping applications;

, e-commerce, warehouse management, and packing and shipping applications; Expanded capabilities for connecting with global supply chain partners, such as third-party logistics providers (3PLs), international sourcing companies and factories;

Access to hundreds of pre-qualified technology companies and consulting firms to support the next phase of their business.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 115,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 90 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

