The Official Launch of the ‘Dr. STONE Battle Craft’ North American Localized Version in the US and Canada

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Poppin Games Japan Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuichiro Taniguchi) is pleased to announce the official launch of the North American localized version of the mobile game “Dr. STONE Battle Craft” in North America (the United States and Canada).





About Dr. STONE and the game

“Dr. STONE Battle Craft” is a mobile game app based on “Dr. STONE,” the manga series published in the Weekly Shonen Jump.



Collect ingredients to craft scientific items and face off with characters from the series in intense battles, in this authentic strategy-game experience full of elements from the “Dr. STONE” series.



The animated series of “Dr. Stone” is also airing in North America and is loved by many fans.

About Poppin Games Japan Co., Ltd.

Poppin Games Japan is an independent game publisher based in Minato-ku, Tokyo.



Flagship works include titles such as “Dr. STONE Battle Craft,” “Nintama Rantaro: Mugen no Tsubo Dai Boso no Dan,” “Moomin ~Welcome to Moominvalley~,” and “Crayon Shin-chan Icchi Dan Ketsu! Kasukabe City Development.”

Headquarters: Oizumi Shinbashi Dai-2 Building #802, 3-11-8 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo



President and CEO: Yuichiro Taniguchi



Official Website: https://poppin-games.com/

Contact: Yuichiro Taniguchi



TEL: 81-3-6435-6181



Mail: taniguchi@poppin-games.com