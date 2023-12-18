The Official Launch of the ‘Dr. STONE Battle Craft’ North American Localized Version in the US and Canada

Home Business Wire The Official Launch of the ‘Dr. STONE Battle Craft’ North American Localized...
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Poppin Games Japan Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuichiro Taniguchi) is pleased to announce the official launch of the North American localized version of the mobile game “Dr. STONE Battle Craft” in North America (the United States and Canada).


About Dr. STONE and the game

“Dr. STONE Battle Craft” is a mobile game app based on “Dr. STONE,” the manga series published in the Weekly Shonen Jump.

Collect ingredients to craft scientific items and face off with characters from the series in intense battles, in this authentic strategy-game experience full of elements from the “Dr. STONE” series.

The animated series of “Dr. Stone” is also airing in North America and is loved by many fans.

About Poppin Games Japan Co., Ltd.

Poppin Games Japan is an independent game publisher based in Minato-ku, Tokyo.

Flagship works include titles such as “Dr. STONE Battle Craft,” “Nintama Rantaro: Mugen no Tsubo Dai Boso no Dan,” “Moomin ~Welcome to Moominvalley~,” and “Crayon Shin-chan Icchi Dan Ketsu! Kasukabe City Development.”

Headquarters: Oizumi Shinbashi Dai-2 Building #802, 3-11-8 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

President and CEO: Yuichiro Taniguchi

Official Website: https://poppin-games.com/

* “Google Play” and “Android” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc.

* “iOS” is a trademark or registered trademark in the United States and other countries for Cisco and is used under license.

* iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, iPod touch, and the App Store are all registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Contact: Yuichiro Taniguchi

TEL: 81-3-6435-6181

Mail: taniguchi@poppin-games.com

