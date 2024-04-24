Home Business Wire The ODP Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results Wednesday, May 8,...
The ODP Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results Wednesday, May 8, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) (“ODP,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, will announce first quarter 2024 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024. The ODP Corporation will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will be accessible to the media and the general public.


To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit The ODP Corporation’s Investor Relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Tim Perrott

Investor Relations

561-438-4629

Tim.Perrott@theodpcorp.com

