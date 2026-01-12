The O’Connor Group Names Meghan Popoleo President

Popoleo to lead strategic initiatives at HR outsourcing and recruitment firm, founder Marcia Zaruba O’Connor to continue as CEO

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The O'Connor Group, a leading HR outsourcing and recruitment firm, announces today the appointment of Meghan Popoleo as President, where she now leads strategic initiatives to foster business growth and enhance employee engagement and retention. Marcia Zaruba O’Connor, who founded The O’Connor Group in 2007, serves as CEO, focused on cultivating unique growth opportunities for the firm and expanding her community impact.

Popoleo has been key to the ongoing success and evolution of The O’Connor Group, as she has steadily advanced through various roles at the firm, most recently as Vice President of Growth, where she honed her skills in sales, marketing, and client engagement. Clients have benefited from her approach to the people function as the lynchpin of organizational success. The programs she has implemented are designed to effectively build positive work environments, collaborative cultures, and measurable results.

“I have been very fortunate to be on board with The O’Connor Group for the past decade, as we’ve advanced with the market to provide more comprehensive outsourced HR services and specialize in the unique demands of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, and professional services,” said Popoleo. “Marcia has been a true visionary from day one, recognizing the distinct need for companies to access robust but flexible HR and recruiting services that seamlessly integrate with their operations. We’re excited to see where this next chapter takes The O’Connor Group.”

Popoleo's early career experience included nonprofit organizations and private equity and its early-stage life science companies, giving her critical insights into the functionality of these industries.

Popoleo earned her bachelor of science degree from James Madison University and is actively involved in the community, including long-term service on several committees for Bringing Hope Home, a non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families with cancer. She is also on the Women's Resource Center Board of Directors and the Shadow Her Board of Directors, as well as a member of the Forum of Executive Women and a former board member of Philadelphia's chapter of Women in Bio.

“As The O’Connor Group has evolved to support the changing needs of our clients, Meghan has been right there, anticipating the challenges of today’s businesses and driving our growth to ensure we’re a step ahead of the competition,” said O’Connor. “Not only has Meghan amassed extensive hands-on experience and earned industry credibility, but she sees things differently and offers a fresh perspective. Under Meghan’s leadership, The O’Connor Group will excel in new and innovative ways.”

In her role as CEO, O'Connor will focus on developing new service offerings and affiliated companies that align with The O'Connor Group's mission. She is also looking forward to sharing her expertise through speaking engagements, board memberships, and leadership of Shadow Her, the non-profit organization she founded that provides women entrepreneurs with essential skills and resources to drive success.

About The O’Connor Group

The O’Connor Group provides tailored human resources, recruitment-as-a-service, and executive search adaptable solutions to small and mid-market enterprises across the life sciences, manufacturing, professional services, and information technology verticals. Founded in 2007 by Marcia Zaruba O’Connor, the firm helps businesses navigate workforce challenges, scale effectively, and foster thriving cultures. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, The O’Connor Group delivers high-impact solutions designed to attract, engage, and retain top talent for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

The O’Connor Group’s numerous accolades include the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses, Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work and Soaring 76, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Top Workplaces, Philadelphia Titan 100, and the Philly 100 Forum.

