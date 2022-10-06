The New Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Now Available for Pre-Order for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile Customers

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is faster, more secure, and delivers the best quality yet

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting today, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can pre-order a new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with availability on October 13. Xfinity Mobile customers can take full advantage of the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas1 with the fastest Pixel phone yet. Powered by the next-gen Google Tensor G2, the new Pixel phones are more secure and helpful than ever, with advanced photo and video features and all-day battery life.2





The new Pixel phones feature:

Adaptive Battery and Extreme Battery Saver. An all-day battery that lasts and adapts.

An all-day battery that lasts and adapts. Live Translate. Translate more languages in real time, no internet required.

Translate more languages in real time, no internet required. Titan M2 and Google Tensor G2 security core. With multiple layers of hardware security, your information is safer than ever.

With multiple layers of hardware security, your information is safer than ever. Built-in VPN by Google One. Extra protection when you’re online. Coming December 2022.

Extra protection when you’re online. Coming December 2022. Face Unlock. Unlock your phone, quickly and conveniently.

Unlock your phone, quickly and conveniently. Incredible Camera Features. Get beautiful photos at a distance with up to 30x Super Res Zoom on Pixel 7 Pro and 8x on Pixel 7. Remove people and unwanted objects from the background of your photos. And represent the nuances of different skin tones beautifully and authentically.

Xfinity Mobile customers can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when you add more lines3. Pricing for Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited plans are now $45/line for one line, and $30/line for two, three or four lines, and $20/line for additional lines.

1 Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 ’22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

2 Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 31 hours.

3 Compared to the Unlimited Starter plan from AT&T, Welcome Unlimited plan from Verizon Wireless, and Base Essentials plan from T-Mobile as of August 22, 2022.

