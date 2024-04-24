The Missing Piece – TUC s.r.l presents TUC.tiny: the key to access New Mobility









TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TUC S.r.l., the Deep Tech Company known for TUC.technology, launches a fundamental evolution of its offer, TUC.tiny™. This mobility revolution comes with all the features at the base of the TUC.technology patent, issued in over 140 countries worldwide. A small jewel based on TUC’s three technological pillars, mechanical structuring, electronic management and data exchange, designed to also interface with consumer electronics thanks to the integration of USB Type-C technology. TUC.tiny™ becomes the USB of Mobility, a solution that aims to reinvent the interaction between users and vehicles bringing together mobility and everyday life.

A real blank canvas, which can be transformed and customized countless times thanks to TUC.tiny™ and TUC.technology™, flexibly adapting to every need and preference. With TUC’s innovative patented technology, personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, speakers and voice automation systems can be securely integrated. At the same time, automotive-specific elements such as dashboards, switches for driving mode selection and climate control, navigation systems with integrated cameras, harmonize with accessories that can be used both in the car and at home, such as fragrance diffusers and ambient lights.

TUC S.r.l. is at the forefront of mobility innovation, specialized in the development of modular vehicle solutions that aims to simplify and revolutionize the concept of vehicles, from a defined product to a definable experience. Distinguishing itself for technological excellence at international level, TUC has achieved significant recognition. With the launch of TUC 3.0 in 2023, the company is setting new standards in the industry by partnering with leading global OEMs.

With TUC.tiny™ and its advanced interface – which includes physical fixing, electrical and data transfer connectivity – any device can be integrated into the modular design of the dashboard, making it immediately operational. This allows users to customize their mobile space with extreme ease and freedom. TUC.tiny™ is designed to support all everyday devices that have a USB Type-C connection. These can be integrated into TUC.tiny™ through a state-of-the-art module. The proposed solution stands out for its ability to blend harmoniously into any part of the vehicle, both inside and outside, ensuring direct and simple installation, both in the production phase and after-sales, eliminating the need to adopt inefficient and unsafe solutions such as suction cups or other impractical and unreliable systems. In addition, the robustness of TUC.tiny™ is ensured by a mechanical or electro-actuated locking system, which introduces the novelty of security offered by NFC technology for reliable control of locking and unlocking functions.

“We are proud of the results achieved thanks to our constant commitment over the last few years,” comments Ludovico Campana, Inventor and CEO of TUC. “TUC.tiny™ represents our promise for the future; A vision of a world where technology and mobility come together in personalized experiences, designed around the needs of everyone. With TUC.technology®, we enable a paradigm shift, giving vehicle manufacturers tools to simplify development, engineering, and manufacturing, while enabling new business models that enhance continuous post-production customization. Our goal is that it is not the user who adapts to the life cycle of the vehicle, but that the vehicle can evolve to meet the changing needs of its user. We are thrilled with the results obtained by customers who are experimenting and adopting our technology, testifying to the validity and effectiveness of our work – continues Campana – This is the future that TUC S.r.l. is building: a mobility ecosystem where every innovation is guided by the values of democratization of technology, customization and sustainability, with the ambition to overcome current boundaries and explore new possibilities for a more connected and sustainable society. responsible.”

The introduction of TUC.tiny™ is the completion of TUC.technology’s offering. It marks a step towards the “democratization” of technology. The gateway to an advanced mobility experience becomes wider, easily accommodating the smart objects that animate our daily lives. This isn’t just a technological advance; is TUC’s invitation to imagine and build together the future of mobility, a world where technology unites us, improving every aspect of our daily journey.

ABOUT TUC.technology

With the launch of TUC 3.0, the company is setting new standards in the industry by partnering with leading global OEMs. Learn more at www.tuc.technology.

Contacts

