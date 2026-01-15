The Media Trust Expands Digital Trust and Safety Solutions with Microsoft Owned and Operated Publishers

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Media Trust (TMT), a global leader in digital trust and safety, with more than 20 years of expertise, today announced its technology and team helping strengthen trust and safety across Microsoft’s advertising ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, The Media Trust will provide critical global threat detection and real-time mitigation solutions to enhance Microsoft’s ability to protect users of its owned and operated publishers from malware, redirects, cloaked ads, and other malicious activities that can undermine user experience and disrupt digital revenue. This collaboration will enhance Microsoft’s ability to deliver a secure, high-quality advertising environment for consumers and partners worldwide.

The Media Trust will utilize its proprietary AI detection, global infrastructure, and malware team visibility across other partner inventory to identify and eliminate threats at the source, ensuring protection without unnecessarily disrupting legitimate advertiser revenue. TMT’s global infrastructure, advanced emulation technology, and expert malware analysis teams provide the scale and precision needed to meet the complex challenges of modern ad ecosystems.

“For more than two decades, The Media Trust has worked to make the internet a safer place for users and advertisers alike. We’re proud to support Microsoft’s trust and safety goals through our data-driven insights and enterprise-grade detection capabilities,” said Chris Olson, CEO of The Media Trust.

This collaboration reflects The Media Trust’s continued leadership in digital trust, helping global brands, platforms, and agencies safeguard their users and revenue through a cleaner, more transparent advertising ecosystem.

About The Media Trust

For over 20 years, The Media Trust has helped global enterprises and digital platforms protect consumers, while also avoiding risk, securing revenue, ensuring compliance, and protecting brand reputation through continuous monitoring and real-time blocking of digital threats. Trusted by the majority of digital media leaders; advertisers, publishers, site, app and ad tech partners, The Media Trust’s proprietary technology and global security teams work to secure online advertising and e-commerce supply chains—helping provide a safer, more transparent and accessible free internet for all. Learn more: www.mediatrust.com.

