The Lackner Group Releases 2023 Version of 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software

Continuous Support Positions 6-in-1 Software as Industry Leader for 2023 Tax Season

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Finance–The Lackner Group, Inc. has released the 2023 version of its flagship 6-in-1 estate and trust administration software, integrating into the program the latest information for the 2023 tax season. The 6-in-1 software program helps users track data for the State Death Tax, State Inventory & Accounting documents, State Fiduciary Income Tax, US 1041, US 706 and US 709 forms.

Continued technical support of the 6-in-1 software provides clients with the most up-to-date tax information and assistance available. As federal and state tax laws change year-to-year, The Lackner Group is committed to incorporating those changes into the latest versions of the 6-in-1 software.

“For the 2023 tax season, there are more than 1,000 items which needed to be updated and tested to reflect changes required in the 100+ tax return pages we support,” said Vincent F. Lackner, Jr., President. “Providing continuous customer support and software updates has been a pillar for our business and will continue to be in the future.”

Hundreds of firms utilize The Lackner Group’s 6-in-1 estate and trust administration software each year, with thousands of users launching 6-in-1 more than 400,000 times from Feb. 2021 to Jan. 2023. With a proven track record of providing tax software to clients across several states, the 6-in-1 software is the answer to the challenge of collecting and tracking the vast amount of data and information related to the administration of estates and trusts.

“For 1041 e-filing, eight state e-filings, and 12 state paper filings, a total of over 100 test scenarios are submitted in order to gain approval from these jurisdictions,” said Lackner. “Thus, it’s a highly iterative process that lasts from September until all forms are released by the IRS and state departments of revenue in final form.”

6-in-1 users will find update notifications to ensure they are using the latest version of the program directly from their 6-in-1 License Key and Main Menu screens. To request pricing or learn more about 6-in-1 or any of The Lackner Group’s other products, visit lacknergroup.com.

About The Lackner Group

Located in Pittsburgh, PA, The Lackner Group, Inc. is dedicated to providing estate and tax professionals with trusted software solutions that save them time and money. Since 1986, the company’s flagship product, 6-in-1, has been meeting the challenge of collecting and tracking the vast amount of data and information relating to the administration of estates and trusts. Because 6-in-1 greatly reduces the amount of time it takes to prepare estates, The Lackner Group’s customers are able to spend more time growing their businesses. Other products include InheriTax, DecoupleCruncher, and NumberCruncher. Visit The Lackner Group for reliable software solutions.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from The Lackner Group, journalists and analysts may call 412-279-2121. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.

Contacts

Dana Dunmyre, Director of Sales and Marketing



The Lackner Group, Inc.



dana@lacknergroup.com