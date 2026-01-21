The Knot Worldwide Announces 2026 Wedding Awards

Based on nearly 800,000 couple reviews, the awards highlight exceptional wedding professionals across the global wedding industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, global wedding tech platform The Knot Worldwide, announced the winners of its annual Wedding Awards. Analyzing reviews from newlywed couples, the awards span all vendor categories, including planners, venues, officiants, musicians, DJs, florists, photographers, caterers, hair and makeup artists, and more. With the release of the 2026 list, The Knot Worldwide recognizes the highest rated global vendors of the year, making it easier for couples around the world to find and feel confident booking their dream team.

To determine the winners, The Knot Worldwide assessed nearly 800,000 verified user reviews, making this accolade one of the most transparent recognition programs within the wedding industry. This included rating thousands of wedding vendors for various budgets, styles, and sizes across criteria such as professionalism, quality of work, flexibility, and customer service. Vendors who received at least seven reviews on The Knot Worldwide’s platforms with an average score of 4.5+, during the eligibility period, received a 2026 Weddings Award, with additional criteria differing per country.

“At The Knot Worldwide, we are proud to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of the wedding professionals who make life’s most meaningful moments possible,” said Casey Moujaes, VP, Vendor Marketing at The Knot Worldwide. “The 2026 Weddings Awards spotlight the very best in the global wedding industry - vendors who consistently earn the trust and praise of couples through exceptional service, creativity, and care. These winners exemplify the heart of what we stand for: helping every couple create a celebration that is uniquely their own.”

Spanning 25 categories—from venues and wedding planners to DJs, videographers, officiants, and more—The Knot Worldwide’s Vendor Marketplace allows couples to search, compare, and connect to book any of the 900,000 wedding professionals on the global platform, all in one place. The 2026 Wedding Awards, in combination with 30 years of trusted content and innovative technology from The Knot Worldwide, give couples the confidence they need to book expert vendors that bring their vision to life.

Wedding professionals who win The 2026 Wedding Awards are members of The Knot Worldwide’s global wedding brands. As the largest wedding Vendor Marketplace and community for wedding professionals, The Knot Worldwide’s platforms connect small businesses with millions of engaged couples each year, as well as with hundreds of thousands of wedding pros within the industry. Through its online marketplaces, performance insights, educational programs, and community-building events, The Knot Worldwide is dedicated to being a partner to wedding professionals, giving them access to more couples than any other platform, providing them with software and tools to help them grow their business, and offering a large community to support them along the way.

For more information about The Knot Worldwide’s Wedding Awards, this year’s winners, and criteria for each country, please see the following links per region:

About The Knot Worldwide

The Knot Worldwide is a leading all-in-one wedding planning resource offering a comprehensive suite of digital tools to help couples throughout their planning journey. Powering wedding celebrations through technology, the brand offers The Knot Worldwide Vendor Marketplace, which connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals, and personalized wedding websites, invitations, and registry services. A premier authority on wedding planning, The Knot Worldwide reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot.com; a leading wedding planning app with the most 5-star reviews on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot Worldwide has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, and Threads and Facebook.com/TheKnot.

