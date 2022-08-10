The IoT Community Announces Its IoT Slam XX Agenda for the Twentieth Edition of the Exclusive IoT Slam Conference Commencing August 19th, 2022 Online

The IoT Community’s annual members only event attracts thousands of elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene online on August 19th for the premier IoT event, now in its twentieth edition

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world’s first to market, longest standing, largest and now last standing independent community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the agenda for its IoT Slam 2022 (IoT Slam XX) virtual conference commencing August 19th, 2022, Online.

The event marks the IoT Community’s twentieth international IoT Slam branded conference – its second members only event – which provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the “best of the best” use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

The IoT Slam XX conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Oracle, Valuer, Intertrust, Inmarsat, Zebra Technologies, CBT, Cisco, Syandia, Phoenix Contact, Phizzle, Link Labs, Red Hat, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem.

They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee IoT conference.

The IoT Slam XX Speaker Lineup includes:

Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco

Anthony Lasala – Sr. Director Manufacturing and Test Engineering Zebra Technologies

Audrey Reznik – Sr. Principal Software Engineer, Red Hat

Bob Proctor, Co-founder and CEO, Link Labs

Catherine (CJ) Robison BSN, RN, Health Innovation Scientist, Oracle

Charlie Stack, Chief Technologist (CT) for Operational Technology, CBT

Craig Foster, Principal Business Development Executive, SAS

Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager – IIoT, Phoenix Contact, USA

Dennis Poulsen, CEO, Valuer

Tom Bradicich, PhD VP & HPE Fellow, Global Head, IoT and Edge CoE & Labs; Chairman of IoT Community Advisory Board

Eric Abbott, Adjunct Faculty, School of Professional Studies, Northwestern University

Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade Inc

Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe

Jasen Thacker, Regional Business Development Manager, Link Labs

John Lauletta, CEO, Exacter Inc

Julian Durand, Vice President, Product Management and Chief Information Security Officer, Intertrust

Michael Patrick, Chief Innovation Officer, Phizzle

Rich G Kenny, RN, MMCi, Health Care Industry Executive Advisor, SAS

Richa Daga, Software Engineer, Cisco

Sath Rao, Director Global Manufacturing Strategy, Zebra Technologies

Saurabh Thapliyal, Director, Product Management, Oracle Intelligent Applications Development

Sean McCoy, Solution Manager – Worker Safety & Security, CBT

Shaun Greene, Director of IoT, SoftServe

Simon Nicholson, Senior Director, Product Management, Oracle Intelligent Applications Development

The full list of speakers and profiles can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-xx-speakers/

IoT Slam XX, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector / government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home / office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, “We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Slam XX branded event. This is the third IoT Slam event held within a four month timespan building on the hugely successful June (live) and April (virtual) 2022 events. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating event on August 19th, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices.”

The full IoT Slam 2022 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-xx-agenda/

“We look forward to delivering our twentieth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences”, said Dr Tom Bradicich, HP Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. “As leading IoT practitioners and a thought leadership community, we’re engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes.”

Registration Details

To register now at no cost, please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration

Collaboration / Corporate Membership / Media Opportunities

To explore accession to the IoT Community™ please email info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Slam XX

IoT Slam XX is the Internet of Things Community’s twentieth international IoT Slam conference, taking place August 19th 2022, broadcast online in real time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology – (SLAM)™ – IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 38,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag #IoTSlam.

IoT Slam® and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark – All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology™.

Contacts

IoT Community



David Hill



david.hill@iotcommunity.net