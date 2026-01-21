The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Honors 24 Companies With 2025 Innovator Award

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® is thrilled to name the recipients of its 2025 Innovator Award, honoring 24 organizations for their exceptional leadership in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation within the insurance industry and their pivotal role in guiding the AI Council.

The AI Council brings together industry leaders, innovators and technology experts to explore and advance the application of AI across the insurance ecosystem. Through collaborative dialogue and strategic guidance, the AI Council works to identify opportunities for AI-driven transformation, gain clarity on policy and regulatory concerns related to AI usage, address industry challenges, and establish best practices that will shape the future of intelligent insurance solutions. The AI Council’s inaugural meeting in 2025 marked a significant milestone in the industry’s journey toward a more connected, data-driven future.

The 2025 Innovator Award honors organizations that have shown remarkable leadership, insight and vision in guiding the AI Council’s direction. Honorees are recognized for their active participation in the Council’s inaugural meeting and their dedication to fostering innovation and partnership that will drive the industry toward a more intelligent, connected future.

The following organizations have been selected to receive the Innovator Award for 2025:

Allstate Insurance Company

Aon

Auto Club Enterprises (ACE)

Chubb

CRC

CSAA Insurance Group

CNA

Everest Global

Farmers

F&G

Frankenmuth Insurance

GEICO

Horace Mann

IMA Financial Group

Liberty Mutual

Marsh McLennan

Munich Re

Nationwide

The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

The Hartford

Tokio Marine HCC

USAA

Westfield

W.R. Berkley

“We are pleased to be recognized for the way we are leveraging safe, sustainable AI capabilities to solve real business challenges,” said Ryan Atkins, vice president of AI strategy, F&G. “As our industry continues to embrace AI, partnership is more important than ever, and our involvement in the AI Council provides a critical way for us to collaborate.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative as a 2025 Innovator Award recipient,” said Stephanie Fulks, chief information officer at Horace Mann. “Founded by educators for educators, Horace Mann is focused on using artificial intelligence to improve the experience and outcomes for the educators and families we serve, and we value the collaboration of the AI Council in helping to shape a more connected future for insurance.”

“IMA is honored to be included in this distinction among our peers and partners,” said Garrett Droege, senior vice president, director of innovation, and digital risk practice leader at IMA Financial Group. “AI represents a profound shift for the entire economy, but especially the insurance industry. By sharing best practices with the RiskStream Collaborative, we can collectively move the industry forward.”

The annual awards program from RiskStream Collaborative recognizes collaboration, innovation and meaningful impact throughout the insurance sector, celebrating organizations whose forward-thinking initiatives continue to advance the industry. RiskStream congratulates the 2025 Innovator Award honorees and anticipates continued progress and breakthrough developments in the year ahead.

