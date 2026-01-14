The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Announces 2025 Leadership Award Winners

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® is pleased to announce that Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and The Hartford are the 2025 winners of its Leadership Award. This award recognizes these organizations’ efforts to spearhead industry adoption of RAPID X, RiskStream’s auto claims data-exchange solution.

Specifically, the Leadership Award honors companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the RiskStream Collaborative by driving RAPID X integration and production efforts focused on addressing critical industry challenges such as legal system abuse and early injury identification. This prestigious recognition celebrates their visionary leadership, unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit, which have been instrumental in advancing real-world applications of innovative data-exchange solutions. These companies and their leaders exemplify forward-thinking innovation and a steadfast dedication to improving outcomes across the insurance ecosystem through technology that delivers measurable impact.

Adam L’Italien, chief innovation officer at Liberty Mutual, remarked about the award, “We’re proud to once again be recognized by the RiskStream Collaborative. This recognition reflects our team’s continued commitment to working alongside industry partners to advance impactful, real-world solutions that support our customers, enhance resilience and drive our industry forward.”

Dimitrius King, head of auto, property and workers compensation claims at The Hartford, said, “On behalf of The Hartford, we thank the RiskStream Collaborative for this recognition. We believe RAPID X is an important tool in our effort to identify emerging risk trends, mitigate and prevent future losses, and improve outcomes for our customers. We look forward to continuing to work with industry partners to address key issues related to legal system abuse and auto claim trends.”

RiskStream Collaborative recognizes these organizations for their meaningful contributions to advancing trusted data exchange across the auto insurance sector and looks ahead to expanding insurer participation through the continued adoption of RAPID X in 2026.

For more information about the initiatives associated with this award, please visit RiskStream.org.

About The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative

The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® is the risk management and insurance industry’s first enterprise-level blockchain consortium that brings together experts and developers to advance insurance-specific use cases via Canopy, a custom blockchain architecture. The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative is committed to equipping organizations to work together to inspire product innovation, enable efficiencies and open new technological frontiers.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprising diverse affiliates that educate, elevate and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes’ nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

Media Contact: Jim Walsh

Director of Sales

Walshj@TheInstitutes.org