The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Announces “Sustainability All-Star” Roster of Guests

Impact Podcast guests are invited to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis. Upcoming guests in October and November include impact leaders from iconic organizations such as Amazon, TIME, Hearst, Amgen and Pentair, among others. Joann Lee Molinaro (“the Korean Vegan”) will also be appearing.

“Since we originally launched the show, it’s been an honor and privilege to be able to offer this amazing forum where our audience get a front-row seat as we meet and hear first-hand stories told by our amazing, influential guests. Our current lineup of guests features innovation leaders who work every day to help make our world a better place. I know our audience will be inspired. This is shaping up to be our best season yet!”

Other recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Nestlé, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, FedEx, Intel, NVIDIA, T. Rowe Price, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, EPAM, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association and FICO.

A number of fascinating game-changers have also appeared to sharer their stories, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com

