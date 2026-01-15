The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Names Fountain Life Its Exclusive Longevity & Preventive Health Partner

The partnership brings advanced longevity medicine to one of Houston’s most iconic wellness destinations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fountain Life, a leading healthy longevity brand delivering a next-generation preventive health model through advanced AI diagnostics, restorative therapeutics, and AI-driven health intelligence, today announced a landmark partnership with The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, one of the nation’s most iconic independent luxury wellness destinations. The collaboration introduces a next-level longevity and performance experience from the award-winning leader in longevity and preventive medicine, available for members and guests seeking to optimize health, fitness, and lifespan all within a 27-acre wooded oasis in the heart of Houston.

For decades, The Houstonian has been a cornerstone of Houston’s wellness landscape, known for comfort, elegance, and exceptional service, offering a rare opportunity to escape within the city. The Houstonian Club provides unparalleled health, wellness, and fitness services and amenities to its private membership and guests of The Houstonian Hotel. The Houstonian’s award-winning Trellis Spa features 21 luxurious treatment rooms, outdoor soaking pools and gardens, and a full-service hair and nail salon. Four onsite restaurants, classic bars, and refined social spaces provide countless ways to wine, dine, and unwind.

Through this partnership, Fountain Life becomes The Houstonian’s exclusive longevity and preventive health partner, delivering access to advanced diagnostics, personalized longevity protocols, and premium services designed to proactively prevent disease, extend healthspan and elevate performance.

Together, Fountain Life and The Houstonian are creating what will soon become Houston’s premier longevity destination second to none bringing an unmatched level of preventive care, performance optimization, and longevity healthcare to members and guests in a way not offered anywhere else in the market.

The new longevity experience is expected to open in April 2025, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

“At Fountain Life, we believe longevity is not about reacting to illness it’s about proactively optimizing health to the next level,” said Dr. Bill Kapp, Co-Founder and CEO of Fountain Life. “The Houstonian has long set the standard for wellness, fitness, and hospitality. Together, we are creating an ecosystem where elite fitness, recovery, and the most advanced longevity medicine converge so members can live longer, healthier, more vibrant lives.”

The partnership launch will be led by Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer of Fountain Life, a nationally recognized physician known for her expertise in preventive medicine, personalized health optimization, and longevity science. As CMO, Dr. Mussallem oversees Fountain Life’s clinical strategy, ensuring the integration of cutting-edge diagnostics, evidence-based protocols, and highly personalized care models that address root causes of disease before symptoms arise.

“True longevity is about understanding your body at the deepest level and taking action long before illness develops,” said Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer of Fountain Life. “This partnership with The Houstonian allows us to bring the most advanced preventive and longevity medicine into a setting where fitness, recovery, and lifestyle excellence already exist to create a seamless, elevated path to lifelong health optimization and vitality.”

As an independent property, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is defined by its ability to guide the member and guest experience from start to finish embracing flexibility, creativity, and thoughtful luxury touches that make every visit and stay feel personal.

“We believe our new partnership with Fountain Life represents a significant advancement in wellness for our Members and guests,” said Cher Harris, Club General Manager, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.

With this collaboration, Fountain Life and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa are setting a new benchmark for integrated wellness uniting elite fitness, luxury hospitality, and the most advanced longevity and preventive medicine under one visionary partnership.

“The Houstonian is an icon in wellness hospitality, and this partnership represents a defining moment for how longevity medicine integrates into lifestyle, fitness, and luxury experiences,” said Shawn Buchheit, President of Fountain Life. “By becoming The Houstonian’s exclusive longevity and preventive health partner, Fountain Life is bringing a level of advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, and proactive care that simply hasn’t existed in a hospitality setting before. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what it means to optimize health, performance, and longevity in a truly holistic way.”

The Houstonian Club members can reach out to the club directly to take advantage of this partnership. For others interested in joining Fountain Life as a Houston Founding Member, visit www.fountainlife.com/houston.

About The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a luxury urban retreat nestled on 27 wooded acres adjacent to Houston’s Memorial Park and near the Galleria. A Forbes Travel Guide-recognized destination, The Houstonian blends refined hospitality with world-class wellness, offering guests and members access to upscale accommodations, award-winning dining, an expansive fitness club, and the Trellis Spa — one of Texas’s premier spa experiences. Known for its distinctive Texas hospitality and serene setting in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian provides an unparalleled environment for fitness, relaxation, and personalized wellbeing.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life is a leading longevity brand committed to helping people not only live longer but live better. By combining cutting-edge science, advanced AI-guided diagnostics, and restorative therapeutics, Fountain Life delivers a next-generation preventive health model. This approach integrates regenerative medicine and AI-driven health intelligence to detect disease early, optimize performance, and extend healthspan.

Founded in 2020 by pioneering leaders in business, medicine, and innovation - Dr. Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, Dr. Robert Hariri and Dr. William Kapp - Fountain Life was established to fill a critical void in healthcare: the absence of proactive, data-driven care that emphasizes prevention, optimization, and the extension of both healthspan and lifespan.

In 2025, Fountain Life was named Longevity Brand of the Year, underscoring its leadership in premium preventive healthcare and healthspan optimization. That same year, Zori AI. Fountain Life’s proprietary intelligence engine was recognized with a Global Tech Award, celebrating its breakthrough role in AI-powered health intelligence and personalized longevity guidance.

Through its tiered membership programs CORE, APEX, and APEX FAMILY. Fountain Life delivers scalable access to this groundbreaking model. At the heart of the experience is Zori AI, which synthesizes each member’s comprehensive health data to uncover hidden risks and provide highly personalized recommendations. These insights are implemented through a dedicated care team and on-demand virtual care, ensuring ongoing support and precision delivery.

Fountain Life is redefining the future of medicine, available now. To learn more or to take control of your health, visit www.fountainlife.com.

