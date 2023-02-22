<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Business Wire

 The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class performance, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on December 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $70.1 million and revenue before reimbursements was $68.8 million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance. This compares to total revenue of $70.2 million and revenue before reimbursements of $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021. GAAP results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $7.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, tax benefit related to the exercise of 2.9 million outstanding share appreciation rights (SARs).
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.36, exceeding the high end of our guidance, as compared to $0.56 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 included a $7.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, tax benefit related to the exercise of 2.9 million outstanding SARs. Excluding this non-recurring tax benefit, adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior year was $0.33. Adjusted financial information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company completed its “Dutch auction” tender offer through which it repurchased 4.9 million shares for a total cost of $115 million, or $23.50 per share, excluding transaction related fees. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s remaining share repurchase program authorization was $14.7 million.
  • As of the end of the quarter, the Company had $60.0 million outstanding on its credit facility.
  • Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors declared its first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.11 per share for its shareholders of record on March 24, 2023, to be paid on April 7, 2023.

“In spite of the increasing macro-economic headwinds we experienced during the second half of the year, we reported strong annual operating results with operating income up 19% for the year,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. “We achieved our results while continuing to increase our investments in program development and sales resources for our expanding IP as-a-Service, research advisory and market intelligence offerings, which were up over 20% for the year.”

Business Outlook for the First Quarter of 2023

Based on the Company’s current outlook:

  • The Company estimates total revenue before reimbursements for the first quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $69.0 million to $70.5 million.
  • The Company estimates adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $0.35 and $0.38, assuming a GAAP effective tax rate of 22%.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET. The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371. Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (866) 510-4837. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-1943.
  • In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com/about/investor-relations/ approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which exclude the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense, restructuring charges and reversals, amortization of intangible assets and includes a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing primary operations and to provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any results prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the reconciliation of actual results titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” in the accompanying tables.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis, including the guidance contained in this release, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding its anticipated results of operations. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to corresponding forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the high variability and low visibility of most of the items that have been excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, non-cash stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company’s future hiring needs, the type and volume of equity awards necessary for such future hiring, and the price at which the Company’s stock will trade in those future periods. In addition, the provision or benefit for income taxes is impacted by non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions. The effects of these reconciling items may be significant, as the items that are being excluded are difficult to predict.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class performance.

Drawing upon our unparalleled intellectual property from more than 25,000 benchmark studies and our Hackett-Certified® best practices repository from the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 93% of the Fortune 100, 73% of the DAX 30 and 52% of the FTSE 100 – captured through our leading benchmarking platform, Quantum Leap® and our Digital Transformation Platform, we accelerate digital transformations, including enterprise cloud implementations.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

The Hackett Group, Hackett-Certified, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, Quantum Leap and Digital Excelleration are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its digital transformation and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:
Revenue before reimbursements

$

68,817

 

$

69,776

 

$

289,688

 

$

277,583

 

Reimbursements

 

1,300

 

 

456

 

 

4,054

 

 

1,226

 

Total revenue

 

70,117

 

 

70,232

 

 

293,742

 

 

278,809

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Cost of service:
Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses (includes $1,401, $6,201, $1,470 and $6,766 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters and twelve months ended December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

39,208

 

 

42,301

 

 

174,112

 

 

171,920

 

Reimbursable expenses

 

1,300

 

 

456

 

 

4,054

 

 

1,226

 

Total cost of service

 

40,508

 

 

42,757

 

 

178,166

 

 

173,146

 

 
Selling, general and administrative costs (includes $1,038, $4,066, $841 and $3,356 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters and twelve months ended December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

15,986

 

 

15,474

 

 

60,979

 

 

59,187

 

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

(651

)

 

 

Total costs and operating expenses

 

56,494

 

 

58,231

 

 

238,494

 

 

232,333

 

 
Operating income

 

13,623

 

 

12,001

 

 

55,248

 

 

46,476

 

 
Other expense, net:
Interest expense, net

 

(74

)

 

(19

)

 

(144

)

 

(95

)

 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

13,549

 

 

11,982

 

 

55,104

 

 

46,381

 

Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

 

3,833

 

 

(4,539

)

 

14,302

 

 

4,829

 

Income from continuing operations

 

9,716

 

 

16,521

 

 

40,802

 

 

41,552

 

Loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Net income

$

9,716

 

$

16,521

 

$

40,802

 

$

41,545

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

30,812

 

 

29,970

 

 

31,400

 

 

30,021

 

Diluted

 

31,474

 

 

32,916

 

 

31,962

 

 

32,883

 

 
GAAP basic net income per common share:
Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.32

 

$

0.55

 

$

1.30

 

$

1.38

 

Loss per common share from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

GAAP basic net income per common share

$

0.32

 

$

0.55

 

$

1.30

 

$

1.38

 

 
GAAP diluted net income per common share:
Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.31

 

$

0.50

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.26

 

Loss per common share from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.00

)

GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.31

 

$

0.50

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.26

 

 
(1) The fourth quarter and full year of 2021 included a tax benefit of $7.7 million related to the exercise of 2.9 million SARs.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 30, December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash

$

30,255

$

45,794

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

 

48,376

 

50,616

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,535

 

5,766

Total current assets

 

81,166

 

102,176

Property and equipment, net

 

19,359

 

18,026

Other assets

 

268

 

620

Goodwill

 

83,502

 

85,070

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

698

 

1,649

Total assets

$

184,993

$

207,541

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

8,741

$

7,677

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

36,712

 

30,297

Contract liabilities (deferred revenue)

 

13,278

 

14,616

Operating lease liabilities

 

870

 

2,299

Total current liabilities

 

59,601

 

54,889

Long-term deferred tax liability, net

 

6,877

 

7,325

Long-term debt

 

59,653

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

584

 

1,474

Total liabilities

 

126,715

 

63,688

 
Shareholders’ equity

 

58,278

 

143,853

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

184,993

$

207,541

The Hackett Group, Inc.
SEGMENT PROFIT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

Global S&BT (1):
Total revenue (4)

$

40,901

$

39,268

$

169,660

 

$

146,224

Segment profit (5)

 

15,380

 

14,805

 

61,319

 

 

49,321

Oracle Solutions (2):
Total revenue (4)

$

17,155

$

19,123

$

76,320

 

$

74,886

Segment profit (5)

 

3,188

 

3,554

 

15,335

 

 

15,662

SAP Solutions (3):
Total revenue (4)

$

12,061

$

11,841

$

47,762

 

$

57,699

Segment profit (5)

 

3,589

 

3,352

 

12,827

 

 

18,843

Total Company:
Total revenue (4)

$

70,117

$

70,232

$

293,742

 

$

278,809

 
Total segment profit

$

22,157

$

21,711

$

89,481

 

$

83,826

Items not allocated to segment level (5):
Corporate general and administrative expenses

 

5,281

 

6,357

 

21,180

 

 

22,840

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

 

2,439

 

2,311

 

10,267

 

 

10,122

Acquisition-related compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

11

Depreciation and amortization

 

814

 

1,042

 

3,437

 

 

4,377

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

 

 

 

(651

)

 

Interest expense, net

 

74

 

19

 

144

 

 

95

Income from continuing operations before taxes

$

13,549

$

11,982

$

55,104

 

$

46,381

 
(1) Global S&BT includes the results of our strategic businesses consulting practices, including S&BT Consulting, Benchmarking, Business Advisory Services, IP as-a-Service and OneStream.
(2) Oracle Solutions includes the results of our EPM/ERP and AMS practices.
(3) SAP Solutions includes the results of our SAP applications and related SAP service offerings.
(4) Total revenue includes reimbursable expenses, which are project travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated operating margin.
(5) Segment profits consist of the revenue generated by the segment, less the direct costs of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses that are incurred directly by the segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment. These administrative function costs include corporate general and administrative expenses, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment and interest expense. Corporate general and administrative expenses primarily include costs related to business support functions including accounting and finance, human resources, legal, information technology and office administration. Corporate general and administrative expenses exclude one-time, non-recurring expenses and benefits.

The Hackett Group, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

GAAP NET INCOME

$

9,716

$

16,521

$

40,802

 

$

41,545

Adjustments (1):
Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

7

Non-cash stock based compensation expense (2)

 

2,436

 

2,283

 

10,252

 

 

9,716

Acquisition-related compensation expense (3)

 

 

 

 

 

11

Acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense (3)

 

3

 

28

 

15

 

 

406

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

 

 

 

(651

)

 

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

 

 

233

 

154

 

 

1,016

ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES ON ADJUSTMENTS (1)

 

12,155

 

19,065

 

50,572

 

 

52,701

Tax effect of adjustments above (5)

 

687

 

646

 

2,562

 

 

2,796

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

$

11,468

$

18,419

$

48,010

 

$

49,905

 
GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.31

$

0.50

$

1.28

 

$

1.26

Adjusted diluted net income per common share (1)

$

0.36

$

0.56

$

1.50

 

$

1.52

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

31,474

 

32,916

 

31,962

 

 

32,883

(1) The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which exclude the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment, amortization of intangible assets and include a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Non-cash stock based compensation expense is accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. The Company excludes non-cash stock based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense, are widely used by investors.
(3) The Company incurs cash and non-cash stock based compensation expense for acquisition related consideration that is recognized over time under GAAP. The Company believes excluding these amounts more consistently presents its ongoing results of operations because they are related to acquisitions and not due to normal operating activities. The acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense is also accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation.
(4) The Company has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets related to various acquisitions. The Company excludes the effect of the amortization of intangibles from our adjusted results in order to more consistently present its ongoing results of operations.
(5) The adjustment for the income tax expense is based on the accounting treatment and income tax rate for the jurisdiction of each item. For the quarter end periods the impact of non-cash stock based compensation expense was $0.7 million and $0.6 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively and the impact of intangible amortization was $46 thousand in 2021. For the twelve month periods the impact of non-cash stock based compensation expense was $2.7 million and $2.5 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively; the impact of intangible amortization was $32 thousand and $201 thousand in 2022 and 2021, respectively and the impact on the restructuring charge was $172 thousand in 2022.
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited)
 
Quarter Ended

December 30,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue Concentration:
(% of total revenue)
Top customer

 

5

%

 

7

%

 

6

%

Top 5 customers

 

16

%

 

18

%

 

15

%

Top 10 customers

 

26

%

 

26

%

 

22

%

 
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
 
Total Company:
Consultant headcount

 

1,120

 

 

1,121

 

 

1,106

 

Total headcount

 

1,345

 

 

1,342

 

 

1,308

 

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

 

63

 

 

66

 

 

66

 

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)

$

24,827

 

$

9,789

 

$

19,885

 

Depreciation (in thousands)

$

814

 

$

838

 

$

809

 

Amortization (in thousands)

$

 

$

 

$

233

 

Capital expenditures (in thousands)

$

1,494

 

$

896

 

$

986

 

 
Remaining Plan authorization:
Shares purchased (in thousands) (1)

 

4,889

 

 

 

 

10

 

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) (1)

$

115,937

 

$

 

$

224

 

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

23.71

 

$

 

$

21.64

 

Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands) (2)

$

14,672

 

$

10,609

 

$

11,244

 

 
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:
Shares purchased (in thousands)

 

31

 

 

3

 

 

998

 

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

646

 

$

69

 

$

19,767

 

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

20.93

 

$

21.05

 

$

19.81

 

 
(1) Includes the shares repurchased through the Tender Offer transaction in December from which the Company acquired 4.9 million shares at $23.71 per share, or $115.9 million, inclusive of transaction related fees.
(2) The Company’s Board of Directors approved an additional $120.0 million to its share repurchase plan in November 2022.

 

Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

