The Future of PropStream is Here: New Features + AI Datasets

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrianTepfer–Today, PropStream’s President, Brian Tepfer, announced that the future of real estate data has begun with a series of upgrades utilizing the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features and proprietary AI predictive analytics.





“Coverage, speed, and accuracy are the most important factors for real estate professionals who need data to make informed and timely decisions to find the best leads. That is why I’m excited to announce that PropStream’s technology and data teams are paving the way with an AI-supported platform that unlocks a wealth of possibilities for our customers.”

Tepfer continues, “We’ve expanded our data partnerships and upgraded our infrastructure to support additional features, ensuring data is seamlessly and simply integrated as soon as it becomes available. The data is beautifully displayed with our new UX/UI enhancements. We are thrilled about the amazing lineup of upcoming AI-powered tools to streamline how to find your leads and use data.”

Watch out for:

Enhanced valuation modeling

Localized demographic data

New lead lists

Photo AI insights

AI predictive property scores

Watch out for:

Each 7-day trial includes 50 complimentary leads. Want to work with the leads you have captured? As a thank-you for reading and keeping up to date with PropStream, write to customer support using the subject line “PropStream Next Gen AI” and get a $25 marketing credit added to your account. Terms Apply.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart Company, is the leader in multi-sourced data aggregation, allowing real estate professionals to get the most targeted leads. In business since 2006, PropStream has data for over 155 million properties nationwide. Upcoming enhancements utilize the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features, proprietary AI predictive analytics, and hundreds of filtering combinations (including 20 Lead Lists). PropStream helps real estate professionals find the best off-market leads and market to them in the least amount of time. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree four years in a row since 2021.

