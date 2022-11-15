The Department of Navy Selects Radiant Logic to Create Naval Identity Service

Identity Data Fabric provides secure access to critical resources across the Department of Navy in accordance with Zero Trust principles, including DDIL environments

NOVATO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DON—Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, today announced that the Department of Navy (DON) has selected the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform to modernize its identity data systems, enabling the cohesive creation and structure of the Naval Identity Services (NIS), the DON’s planned Enterprise Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) solution. This initiative is designed to make NIS available whether located ashore or in Delayed/Disconnected, Intermittently-Connected and Low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments, providing ubiquitous access aligned with Zero Trust principles.

“The rapidly evolving global threat landscape we are experiencing raises the stakes for federal agencies tasked with defending the United States of America,” stated Wade Ellery, Field Chief Technical Officer at Radiant Logic. “From the pandemic, to global power struggles and supply chain constraints, the availability of vital information becomes increasingly important, regardless of location. Agencies such as the DON must provide real-time system access, whether from a desk in Virginia or an operational theater. Our technology provides the DON with the ability to deliver secure access to critical resources, using precise identity attributes across all the policies, guidelines and intelligence to enable fast, accurate and secure decisions anywhere on the planet.”

By consolidating identity across the DON, RadiantOne enhances the agency’s overall network cybersecurity posture, including all network systems from tactical to enterprise. RadiantOne enables a cloud-based master identity for every individual within the agency, no matter what role they play or where they are stationed, as well as mission partners conducting joint operations with service members. Ultimately, this identity consolidation will enable the DON to rethink identity creation, usage, and management, further automating and modernizing threat monitoring and prevention.

This announcement builds on a successful history of Radiant Logic deployments in the federal sector. Earlier in 2022, Radiant Logic was selected to deliver the identity data foundation for the DISA’s Enterprise Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) design. Radiant Logic is FIPS 14-2 certified, and was included in 2021 to participate in NIST’s NCCoE Zero Trust Architecture.

