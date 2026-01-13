The Delivery Conference 2026 Announces Agenda, Key Speakers, and Closing Keynote Richard Ayoade

TDC 2026 unites global leaders to shape the future of AI-powered delivery

Keynote insights from Mary Portas, Arka Dhar, Richard Lim, Richard Ayoade, and others

Closing -party performance from British music and West End star, Alexandra Burke

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TDC2026--Metapack and ShipStation, leaders in intelligent shipping and logistics technology, are pleased to announce the return of The Delivery Conference (TDC) 2026, taking place 2–3 February 2026 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. The world’s leading event for retail, ecommerce, and logistics innovation, TDC will once again bring together senior leaders from over 500 global brands for two days of forward-looking insights, industry debate, and essential networking.

“TDC 2026 is focused firmly on the future,” states Al Ko, CEO at Auctane, Metapack and ShipStation’s parent company. “As delivery becomes more intelligent, AI and data are fundamental to how retailers scale and compete for customers with increasingly high expectations. This year’s programme explores how predictive intelligence, automation, and real-time decision making are actively reshaping everything from fulfilment and last-mile operations to customer promise and profitability. TDC 2026 is designed to empower today’s leading brands to move beyond experimentation and embed intelligence in the areas of their businesses that will lead to tangible impact,” finishes Ko.

TDC 2026 opens on 2 February with customer user groups and a welcome reception, followed by the full-day main conference on 3 February. The programme features 20+ sessions on technology, sustainability, customer experience, and cross-border delivery, including keynotes, panels, AI-driven showcases, and workshops. The day concludes with a closing party featuring live music and a special performance from X Factor winner, Alexandra Burke, offering attendees a celebratory finale alongside networking with peers and industry leaders.

Closing Keynote Announcement - Richard Ayoade

BAFTA-winning comedian, writer, director, and presenter

Richard Ayoade will headline TDC’s closing session with a sharp, refreshing perspective on the cultural and technological shifts redefining ecommerce, from logistics to AI-powered delivery. He will bring his unique blend of wit and insight to unpack what’s next for retailers, carriers, and consumers in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Key Speakers and Panelists for TDC 2026

This year’s agenda brings together top thinkers, analysts, founders, and operators across retail and delivery. Featured speakers include:

Richard Ayoade – BAFTA-winning Comedian, Writer, Director & Presenter

– BAFTA-winning Comedian, Writer, Director & Presenter Mary Portas – Founder, Portas UK

– Founder, Portas UK Arka Dhar – AI Strategist, Google DeepMind

– AI Strategist, Google DeepMind Al Ko – CEO, Auctane

– CEO, Auctane Adam Coventry – Director, SCALA

– Director, SCALA Andrew Norman – SVP & GM EMEA, Commerce

– SVP & GM EMEA, Commerce Andrew Thomson – Director of Partnerships EMEA, Linnworks

– Director of Partnerships EMEA, Linnworks Beth Chapman – Managing Director, Starlinks Global

– Managing Director, Starlinks Global Bob Phibbs – CEO, The Retail Doctor

– CEO, The Retail Doctor Cian Wright – Vice President, Market Development, Swap

– Vice President, Market Development, Swap Chloe Thomas – Podcast Host, eCommerce MasterPlan Podcast

– Podcast Host, eCommerce MasterPlan Podcast Chris Dawson – Editor in Chief, ChannelX

– Editor in Chief, ChannelX Chris Haighton – Retail Logistics Consultant, Haighton105 Consultants

– Retail Logistics Consultant, Haighton105 Consultants Clare Bailey – Founder, The Retail Champion

– Founder, The Retail Champion Dr Daniel Hulme – CEO, Satalia

– CEO, Satalia Emma Clarke – Senior Director of Product Management, Metapack

– Senior Director of Product Management, Metapack Graham Smith – Account Director, Gophr

– Account Director, Gophr Ian Jindal – Founder, RetailX

– Founder, RetailX JJ Karambelas – Channel Director, OneStock

– Channel Director, OneStock Katie Searles – Contributing Editor, InternetRetailing and DeliveryX

– Contributing Editor, InternetRetailing and DeliveryX Matthew Mitchell – Director, Global Sales E-commerce, FedEx

– Director, Global Sales E-commerce, FedEx Matthew Trattles – VP Product, ShipStation API

– VP Product, ShipStation Natalie Berg – Retail Analyst & Host of Retail Disrupted

– Retail Analyst & Host of Retail Disrupted Oksana Dambrauskaite – Digital Operations Leader, Decathlon UK

Event Highlights

The Human Touch: Reclaiming Retail in a Tech-Driven Delivery World

Mary Portas and Arka Dhar, AI Strategist with Google DeepMind, in conversation with Al Ko, CEO of Auctane, explore how delivery can be more than a technical function—using purpose, empathy, and storytelling to create emotional connections that drive loyalty.

Unveiling the Future of Intelligent Delivery

Metapack and ShipStation showcase their latest AI and data-driven innovations, demonstrating how smarter automation and predictive intelligence are reshaping fulfilment and logistics.

Debrief: 2026 Delivery Trends

Richard Lim presents findings from a new study on AI in delivery, offering actionable insights on predictive analytics, operational efficiency, and customer experience for retailers and carriers.

Delivery That Delivers: Turning Fulfilment into a Strategic Advantage

Led by Chloe Thomas, this panel highlights how leading retailers are using intelligent delivery to turn fulfilment from a cost centre into a competitive differentiator, leveraging technology to enhance flexibility, resilience, and customer loyalty.

Closing Keynote

Richard Ayoade, acclaimed writer and presenter, delivers a witty, insightful look at the cultural and technological shifts shaping ecommerce and logistics, reinforcing the conference theme of AI-powered, adaptive, customer-led delivery.

Exhibition Hall

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with 30 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in ecommerce delivery technology.

Registration

For more information and to register for TDC 2026 please visit the official website: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack’s solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking and returns, through a catalogue of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually by many of the world’s leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the ShipStation family of companies and is headquartered in London. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation’s online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences – wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

