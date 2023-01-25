The Cyber AB Announces New Members to its Board of Directors

Debbie Taylor Moore, Anthony Johnson, Gene Chao, and Katherine Gronberg Join as Directors of the CMMC Accreditation Body

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMC—The Cyber AB officially announced the appointment of four new Directors to its governing Board. Debbie Taylor Moore, Anthony Johnson, Gene Chao, and Katherine Gronberg all joined the Board as full voting Directors and will participate in the CMMC accreditation organization’s January quarterly meetings that commence this week in the National Capital Region.

Ms. Moore is senior partner and vice president of global cybersecurity within IBM Consulting, the professional services arm of IBM Corporation. Mr. Johnson is the managing partner at Delve Risk, a technology and research consultancy. Mr. Chao was most recently the chief growth officer and operating partner at Amelia.ai, a private equity-backed conversational AI platform provider. Finally, Ms. Gronberg serves as the head of government services for NightDragon, a venture capital firm investing in and advising innovative growth and late-stage companies within the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industry.

Jeff Dalton, Chairman of the Board, is enthusiastic over all four individuals joining as new Directors. “I want to thank and congratulate Debbie, Anthony, Gene, and Katherine on their appointments. We are thrilled to welcome professionals of such accomplishment and credibility within the cybersecurity and digital transformation communities. They all have been successful in supporting their respective clients for many years and have so much to offer in helping us guide The Cyber AB to becoming the trusted steward of the CMMC Ecosystem.”

Ms. Moore has been a trusted advisor to the C-suite and federal government on emerging technology and risk management for more than 20 years. Prior to her role at IBM, she was the founder and chief executive officer for two cyber tech accelerators, Cyber Zephyr, LLC and Energy Cyber Partners, Inc. She was also a senior executive leader at SecureInfo Corporation and Verizon Business. Ms. Moore serves on the Board of Industry Leaders for the Consumer Technology Association and holds advisory positions on numerous global and domestic cybersecurity boards and technology councils. She is a graduate of Bradley University and is frequently requested as a speaker, panelist, and facilitator.

Mr. Johnson previously served as a managing director and chief information security officer for the Corporate & Investment Bank at J.P. Morgan Chase & Company. Prior to that, he was the global chief information security officer at Fannie Mae. Mr. Johnson began his career in the U.S. Air Force as a computer and network security specialist and has consulted with many Fortune 100 companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from Regis University and an M.B.A. from Indiana University.

Mr. Chao was previously the global leader in enterprise computing and applications technology platforms at Unisys Corporation and has previously held senior positions at IBM, CSC (now DXC), Hewlett Packard, and Accenture in a variety of emerging technology development and strategy roles. He began his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney Shearson and has extensive experience in management, business consulting, and technology services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the State University of New York, Buffalo. Mr. Chao has extensive public speaking experience and is conversationally fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Prior to NightDragon, Ms. Gronberg served as the vice president of government affairs for Forescout Technologies, a global cybersecurity company. As a leading voice on cybersecurity policy issues, Ms. Gronberg has appeared on and provided commentary for Bloomberg, Fortune, National Public Radio, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other media outlets. She is currently a part-time lecturer at Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business and has previously taught master’s-level courses in cybersecurity and business-government relations at Georgetown University. She also previously served as Staff Director on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, State, the Judiciary and Related Agencies (CJS). A former Fulbright Scholar, Ms. Gronberg holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

For more information on The Cyber AB Board, please visit the AB’s website at www.cyberab.org.

About The Cyber AB

The CMMC Accreditation Body, Inc. (d/b/a The Cyber AB) is a private, independent, Maryland-based, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that serves as the sole official non-governmental CMMC partner of the Department of Defense, via contract, supporting the registration, accreditation, certification, and oversight of the CMMC Ecosystem.

Contacts

Joyson Cherian, W2 Communications



w2cmmc@w2comm.com