The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces New Chief Merchandising Officer and New Chief Operating Officer

Stacey Shively, merchant leader with nearly 30 years of cross-category expertise joins the specialty retailer, and Dhriti Saha is promoted to Chief Operating Officer

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TCS #thecontainerstore–The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces new Chief Merchandising Officer, Stacey Shively, and promotion of Chief Information Officer Dhriti Saha to Chief Operating Officer effective Monday, November 14. Shively most recently served as a Senior Vice President at Bed Bath and Beyond.

As Chief Merchant of The Container Store, Shively will lead a diverse merchandising team, collaborate with the company’s cross-functional leadership team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Satish Malhotra. She will play a key role in strategic initiatives including the company’s growing private label products, sustainability and expansion of Custom Spaces.

Shively joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2021 as the senior vice president and head of merchandising and product development. She has a proven track record in successfully managing assortment planning, product development and national and private label brands while driving profitable sales. Prior to Bed Bath & Beyond, she served as the senior vice president, general merchandise manager for JCPenney’s home division where she was responsible for overseeing their merchandising strategies for home product categories. She began her career at Target where she held roles in merchandising and planning with increasing responsibility during her 14-year tenure. Shively also held leadership positions at Bluestem Brands and Dollar Tree.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stacey to The Container Store,” said Chief Executive Officer of The Container Store, Satish Malhotra. “She is a strategist with exceptional cross-category merchandising and product development experience, and brings a unique lens that will help us continue to drive our strategic priorities forward.”

As the new Chief Operating Officer, Dhriti Saha will maintain his oversight of technology, information security, product management, retail operations and will add logistics to his purview.

“Dhriti’s impact has been instrumental at The Container Store,” Malhotra continued. “He has not only begun to modernize our technology stack with improvements in-store and online but has also helped launch strategic initiatives including our new mobile app, loyalty program and in-store express checkout. I look forward to his continued contributions in this new role.”

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

