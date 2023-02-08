The complete delivery management system from Bringoz Now Available on SAP® Store

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Bringoz announced today that its Complete Delivery Management Software is now available on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Bringoz’s software integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and provides advanced solutions to manage operations across the first, mid and last-mile.

“Today’s fast-moving and complex landscape requires a complete solution that enables organizations to maximize their resources and increase capacity while meeting customers expectations.” said Doron Bakchy, CEO and co-founder of Bringoz.



“SAP combines the most extensive eco-system of customers whose daily operations entail the movement of goods between various locations”. Furthermore, “Integrating Bringoz solution with SAP S/4HANA, for the wide-use on the SAP Store, enables industry players across the board to address their in-land transportation operation needs across the first, mid and last mile.”

Bringoz provides a wide-range of functionality for mid-market and enterprise organizations, across retail, CPG, automotive, pharmaceuticals and industrials among other sectors. Through its wide-range functionality, the solution caters to the needs of all of the stakeholders, including drivers, merchandisers, assemblers, dispatchers, operations personnel, customer-support end-customers etc.

The SAP Store digital marketplace can be found at store.sap.com. The marketplace provides a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Bringoz is a selected partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP S/4HANA using SAP Integration Suite, Bringoz’s complete delivery management system, drives businesses to excel in their in-land transportation operations. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

