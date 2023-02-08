<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The complete delivery management system from Bringoz Now Available on SAP® Store
Business Wire

The complete delivery management system from Bringoz Now Available on SAP® Store

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Bringoz announced today that its Complete Delivery Management Software is now available on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Bringoz’s software integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and provides advanced solutions to manage operations across the first, mid and last-mile.

“Today’s fast-moving and complex landscape requires a complete solution that enables organizations to maximize their resources and increase capacity while meeting customers expectations.” said Doron Bakchy, CEO and co-founder of Bringoz.

“SAP combines the most extensive eco-system of customers whose daily operations entail the movement of goods between various locations”. Furthermore, “Integrating Bringoz solution with SAP S/4HANA, for the wide-use on the SAP Store, enables industry players across the board to address their in-land transportation operation needs across the first, mid and last mile.”

Bringoz provides a wide-range of functionality for mid-market and enterprise organizations, across retail, CPG, automotive, pharmaceuticals and industrials among other sectors. Through its wide-range functionality, the solution caters to the needs of all of the stakeholders, including drivers, merchandisers, assemblers, dispatchers, operations personnel, customer-support end-customers etc.

The SAP Store digital marketplace can be found at store.sap.com. The marketplace provides a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Bringoz is a selected partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP S/4HANA using SAP Integration Suite, Bringoz’s complete delivery management system, drives businesses to excel in their in-land transportation operations. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Contacts

For more information, press only:
Chen Grazutis, Bringoz Technologies Ltd., (212) 364-5620, Chen@Bringoz.com

Articoli correlati

Mouser Electronics Honored with Sensirion’s Global Distribution Award for Partner of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., has been honored with the Distribution Partner of the Year Award...
Continua a leggere

Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on February 23, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce...
Continua a leggere

Lyniate Earns Best in KLAS® Distinction for Integration Engine Category with Overall Scores of 95.7 and 92

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leader in Healthcare Data Interoperability Receives Top Rankings for 14th Consecutive Year BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mouser Electronics Honored with Sensirion’s Global Distribution Award for Partner of the Year

Business Wire