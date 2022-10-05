The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference Features Big Brands Predicting Winning Next-Generation Marketing Strategies for 2023

American Marketing Association San Diego annual conference on October 21 to feature speakers from leading brands such as Disney, Snap Labs (Snapchat), Target, Intuit, HP, Rubio’s, Mint Mobile, Qualcomm, Visit California, UBS plus many other expert speakers in four content-rich educational tracks on marketing strategy, branding, technology, DEI and more

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMASanDiego—American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter presents The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW Conference. Set for Friday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT at the new Knauss Center of Business Education building and the Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice building at University of San Diego, the conference will feature marketing expert speakers from major brands discussing the future of marketing.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference will feature keynotes and speakers, panels and roundtables designed to empower, educate, and propel attendees into the future of marketing. An audience of 300+ are anticipated to attend the in-person event on the USD campus. The conference will also be livestreamed to accommodate virtual attendees from across the country.

Early registrations are encouraged as spots are limited. Reserve tickets here. Tickets also include entry to the opening conference reception the night before at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The Art of Marketing: The Future is WOW conference keynote speakers include:

Jim Real, VP Global Creative, Walt Disney Parks

VP Global Creative, Katie Babineau, Global Head of Marketing, Snap Lab at Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Global Head of Marketing, Andrea Hogan, Senior Director and Head of Marketing and Channel Sales, North America, Qualcomm

Attendees have choice of conference sessions from four accelerated marketing education tracks:

The Future is Now

Amplifying DEI (Diversity, equity, and inclusion)

Like, Tweet, Snap, Tik … What’s Next?

The Future is WOW

The Art of Marketing: The Future of WOW Conference major sponsors include:

Supporting sponsors include:

Learn more about conference sponsorship opportunities, hosting an agency lounge or underwriting related receptions and breaks.

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy



hilary@clearpointagency.com

774 364 1440