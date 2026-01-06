The AIgency™ is a Best Place to Work: MERGE Recognized by Built In for Blending AI Innovation with Employee Wellness

Top honors in Atlanta and Colorado highlight a forward-thinking culture that empowers the "whole person” with pioneering technology and inclusivity.

For the fourth consecutive year, MERGE has been recognized by Built In for its outstanding workplace culture. Securing the titles of Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado and Best Places to Work in Atlanta this year reflects MERGE’s nationwide commitment to championing a culturally rich and supportive environment across all eight of its offices including Boston, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Raleigh.

Built In uses a data-driven approach that evaluates companies on the totality of their offerings, including compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs. This year’s distinction underscores MERGE’s philosophy of empowering the "whole person." The agency believes when employees feel deeply supported, professionally connected, and genuinely healthy, exceptional work follows.

"This honor reflects our philosophy: to maximize the impact that people have, you have to invest in the best for people," said Erica Denner, Chief People Officer at MERGE. "This recognition from Built In validates our commitment to a 'whole person' culture. We strive to create an environment where mental, physical, and professional well-being are inextricably linked.”

MERGE continues to evolve the agency model into the AIgency, blending human creativity with data and technology. This forward-thinking approach extends to its employee experience. The agency recently earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, highlighting its dedication to inclusivity. Employees engage through nine Employee Resource Groups and a thriving mentorship program that connects colleagues across departments and locations. Furthermore, MERGE invests in physical and mental well-being through its Benefits Built Different program that includes Oura Ring and Function Health, alongside a Lifestyle Spending Account for personal wellness activities. For MERGE, a superior employee experience is the foundation of client excellence. Being named 2025 Agency of the Year in the Modern Healthcare and Ad Age Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards validates this approach, proving that a culture rooted in inclusivity and innovation yields exceptional results.

"As we transition into a true AIgency, we are looking at how technology can serve our internal community just as effectively as it serves our clients," added Erica. "Innovation at MERGE isn't limited to our output; it's embedded in our employee experience. By combining advanced wellness tech and data-driven benefits with a deeply human culture of mentorship and inclusivity, we are building a workplace that isn't just ready for the future—it's actively defining it."

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

