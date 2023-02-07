The 60th Design Automation Conference Opens Call for Nominations for the Prestigious Marie R. Pistilli Award

Nominees are individuals who help advance the profile of women in the electronic design industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized globally as the most important annual event to attend for electronic design and systems professionals. Over the past 60 years, DAC has encouraged and fostered diversity among the electronic design community as well as the event attendees. For more than two decades, the Marie R. Pistilli Award, named for the former organizer of DAC who passed away in 2015, has been honoring those individuals who have helped advance the profile of women in the electronics industry and made significant overall contributions. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Marie R. Pistilli Electronic Design Award.

The Marie R. Pistilli Award honors a person in the semiconductor-related industry or academia for his or her support and advancement of women in the related industries. Nominees may hail from technical or non-technical backgrounds and must be individuals who have made notable contributions to advancing the profile of women in EDA. Past recipients have played key roles in creating, launching, or managing products that involved contributions from women or created opportunities for women in the industry. Some have been leaders within a company or organization helping to raise the awareness of women, while others have been mentors or role models for successful women in technology.

This year’s honoree (to be announced prior to DAC) will be presented with the award at the 60th DAC General/Opening Session, being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from July 9 – 12, 2023. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2023, which is being held at the Moscone Center, North and South Halls, July 11-13, 2023.

For more information and to submit your nomination, visit the Worldwide Women in Electronic Design webpage.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with 150+ of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and is supported by ACM’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michelle Clancy Fuller, DAC Publicity & Marketing Chair



press@dac.com

Tel: +1 503-702-4732