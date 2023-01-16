<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea – Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open

Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023.

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COEXThe 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host.


The exhibition hosted by Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) is Korea’s representative environmental and carbon-neutral trade show. The exhibition drew 267 companies from 17 countries with 31,291 domestic and overseas buyers in 2022.

The main exhibits of the 44th ENVEX include environmental products and technologies such as water treatment, air pollution control, measurement & analysis, and recycling. Also, the carbon-neutral products and technologies that cover CCUS will be exhibited, as well as the hydrogen power utilization and rechargeable battery.

To participate in the 44th ENVEX, please visit the official website and register online. www.envex.or.kr

Contacts

Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA)

International Cooperation & Exhibition

Jane Park

+82-2-3407-1542

envex1542@epa.or.kr

