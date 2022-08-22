Texas Chicken™ Signs Expansion Agreement with New Zealand Franchisee as Part of Continued International Growth

Good Taste Co Pty Limited to open 20 additional restaurants starting in 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas Chicken™, one of the largest quick service restaurant chains in the world, announced today a new expansion deal with existing New Zealand franchisee George Constantinou through his company Good Taste Co Pty Limited, who will add 20 units to his current five restaurants as part of a new development agreement with the brand. Those 20 new restaurants – in the brand’s updated Blaze design – will begin to open in 2023.





Impressed by the brand’s solid presence in the APAC region, George became a franchisee in 2015 and has been a dedicated leader ever since, bringing the bold, spicy flavors of Texas Chicken™ to New Zealand backed with support and encouragement from the brand.

“Texas Chicken™ – through its global reach as well as its understanding of local flavors and customs – is a true leader and collaborator in the growing fried chicken segment,” said Constantinou. “The brand has helped my franchise organization tackle challenges and identify opportunities for innovation and growth, offering significant support in all areas of the business.”

Aside from being part of the brand’s extensive international growth plans, these additional Texas Chicken™ restaurants are also part of the re-branding campaign known as the Blaze initiative, which features a modernized dining experience and elevated food and service quality. Constantinou and his team are currently exploring various areas throughout the country to find the ideal location for his restaurants expected to open next year.

This expansion announcement comes after the recent announcement of the agreement reached for the Texas Chicken franchisee in Malaysia to add 125 additional restaurants, furthering its reach and responding to its increasing popularity in Asia Pacific.

Russ Sumrall, Sr. Vice President, International Strategic Development, coordinated the expansion agreement with Constantinou. Sumrall added, “We are very grateful to George and his team for their leadership in the region and their trust in Texas Chicken™. Of course, we are always proud to bring our brand to new countries, but I love it even more when our existing franchisees request to build more Texas Chicken™ restaurants! There’s no doubt more and more Kiwi’s will get to know the flavorful legendary taste of Texas soon!”

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church’s Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church’s Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com.

