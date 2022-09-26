Texas-Based Wharton County Junior College Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility To Drive Inclusivity in Teaching and Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wharton County Junior College, located in Wharton, Texas, has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. YuJa Panorama helps organizations pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective in course content creation.

The institution is committed to helping students succeed within all modes of content delivery, regardless of the mode of delivery and learning styles. Since deploying the Video Platform last year, the institution has been able to successfully create and manage all online video content compiled by the college’s instructional staff. Adding YuJa Panorama to its suite of solutions enables the institution to generate accessible versions of documents, view comprehensive institution and instructor reports, and use an accessibility gauge to quickly see accessibility issues.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Wharton County Junior College,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Instructors can continue to enhance the student experience in the classroom, online, and through blended learning modalities with a solution that enables the delivery of more engaging and interactive content that is accessible to all.”

ABOUT WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE

Wharton County Junior College is a public, two-year, comprehensive community college that offers a wide range of postsecondary educational programs and services, including associate degrees, certificates, continuing education courses, cultural affairs, and leisure-time activities for the benefit of the community and a population of students that varies in age, background, and ability. WCJC prepares students for entry-level positions, for advancement in various occupations and professions, for a broad understanding of the liberal arts and sciences, and for transfer to baccalaureate granting institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

