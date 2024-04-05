Tetra Tech Receives Award for Innovative PFAS Water Treatment Program

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EBJawards—Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, received the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Project Merit Award for our work with the City of Dayton, Ohio, to address proposed regulations for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the City’s water supply.

Dayton’s advanced water treatment facility will be the largest PFAS treatment facility in the United States once constructed and is part of a $400 million master plan to address water system asset management needs. The strategy includes expanding pumping and recharge, installing an interconnect between two treatment plants, and installing PFAS treatment. Tetra Tech is planning and designing more than $200 million in total improvements to address emerging contaminants and maintain a high-quality water source for the region. The program has received funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law, or IIJA.

“Tetra Tech is honored to be recognized for using our Leading with Science® approach to help our clients address their most complex challenges,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We thank our clients for their continued confidence in our performance and recognize our 28,000 employees for their dedication to technical excellence.”

In addition to the PFAS Project Merit Award, Tetra Tech received four additional awards for excellent performance, innovation, and industry leadership in climate change, environment, and sustainable infrastructure. The annual awards from EBJ and Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) were presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XXII on April 3, 2024, in San Diego, California.

The additional awards included the following:

CCBJ Consulting & Engineering Award for Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience for using technology to reduce deforestation and strengthen forest management in India

EBJ Diversity & Inclusion Award for fostering inclusivity and diversity, and supporting development of employees from historically marginalized groups

