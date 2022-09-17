Terroir Symposium Selects XTM’s Today™ Platform for EWA Pay-Out

Event service staff will be paid same-day using the Today platform, wallet and debit card for earnings distribution

MIAMI & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PAID #Fintech—XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech innovator disseminating earned wages and providing gratuity access to contract workers, hospitality, personal care and service staff, is pleased to announce that it was selected by Terroir to provide food and beverage staff, their same day event earnings using XTM’s Today platform.

Terroir has built a reputation over the past 15 years as the premium place for leaders in hospitality to convene, seek new ideas and create connections that support strategic initiatives. Over 200 companies from over 20 countries will come together in Calgary, Alberta to learn new ideas, share practices and identify emerging opportunities.

Featured at Terroir is hospitality executive and head of XTM’s US and Canadian business development, Jason Giagrande accompanied by XTM’s VP, Hospitality, Dylan Erlendson, presenting a topic on the mind of all restaurateurs, especially post-Pandemic,

RESILIENCY AND RESTAURANTS: HOW TECHNOLOGY EMPOWERS SUCCESS



(Sept 20 at 11:00am).

“When we saw XTM’s Today Platform, we were immediately intrigued,” said Arlene Stein, President and Founder of Terroir Hospitality. “The hospitality industry is facing the challenge of recruiting and retaining staff, a topic that will be covered at our symposium. Same-day pay is an important solution, and once we saw how easy the platform was to implement and use, it was a no brainer to integrate it for our own event.”

“Our hospitality community is at the heart of what we do,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO XTM. “Our product was built by hospitality experts, for hospitality and supporting events such as Terroir is part of our enduring commitment to innovate, simplify and drive value for the industry. We are proud of this partnership and grateful for the opportunity to power the event with our Today platform.”

XTM is launching its earned wage access (EWA) offering across Canada offering frontline workers instant access to their pay, driving more personal financial control and freedom for a group that is underserved by traditional financial services.

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator helping businesses disseminate and their workers access earned wages and gratuities instantly. XTM’s Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of employees in restaurants, salons and service positions across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our payment platform is used at no charge by businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM’s Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency, helps attract and retain a workforce with a bespoke user experience designed specifically for front-line service workers.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the “forward-looking statements”), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, the success of XTM’s intended geographic and business expansions, the success of XTM’s new market relationships, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

For further information please visit xtminc.com or contact:



Marilyn Schaffer, CEO



finance@xtminc.com

416-260-1641