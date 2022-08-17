Home Business Wire Terran Orbital’s Roger Teague to Present at 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum
The forum brings together leaders from industry, government, and academia to further the discussion on space warfighting visions, requirements, and existing and emerging capabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 2022 Space Warfighting Integration Forum. Sponsored by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), the forum will take place in Colorado Springs and will feature leaders from across the aerospace and defense industry.


Roger Teague, President of Defense and Intelligence Systems at Terran Orbital, will present during the Going Fast: Opportunities and Challenges for Delivering Capabilities to the Warfighter panel on August 19. Teague’s fellow presenters include Johnathon Caldwell, Vice President and General Manager of the Military Space line of business within Lockheed Martin Space; Janet Grondin, Chief Executive Officer at Stellar Solutions; and Martin Whelan, Senior Vice President of the Defense Systems Group at Aerospace. The panel is classified.

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

