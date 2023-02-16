Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. The conference will take place in Miami at the Ritz Carlton South Beach.





Bell will participate in a fireside chat alongside Planet Labs Vice President of Launch Mike Safyan on Tuesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. E.T. Citi Equity Research Analyst Jason Gursky will moderate the conversation. If interested in attending the event, we recommend reaching out to your conference contact to learn more and to register.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.

