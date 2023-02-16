<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech...
Business Wire

Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. The conference will take place in Miami at the Ritz Carlton South Beach.


Bell will participate in a fireside chat alongside Planet Labs Vice President of Launch Mike Safyan on Tuesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. E.T. Citi Equity Research Analyst Jason Gursky will moderate the conversation. If interested in attending the event, we recommend reaching out to your conference contact to learn more and to register.

In addition to the group presentation, one-on-one meetings are being held. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Terran Orbital, please contact ir@terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

Media Contact
Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

Global Manufacturer Experiences Double-Digit Productivity Improvements Through Belden’s Digitization Solutions Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Belden experts create a tailored solution to help a 95-year-old manufacturing plant eliminate production blind spots, gain OEE visibility...
Continua a leggere

Business Roundtable Joins Business, Government and Higher Education Officials to Announce the Connecticut Workforce Partnership Initiative

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Business Roundtable, Stanley Black & Decker, Accenture and the Connecticut Governor’s Workforce Council joined together to...
Continua a leggere

indie Semiconductor Achieves Record Q4 and 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Posts Q4 Revenue of $33.0M, up 74% Year-over-Year and 10% sequentially Expands Q4 Non-GAAP Gross Margin to 52.2%, up 590...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Global Manufacturer Experiences Double-Digit Productivity Improvements Through Belden’s Digitization Solutions Capabilities

Business Wire