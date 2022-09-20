Terran Orbital to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 22.





Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present alongside Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart at 12:15 p.m. ET. Click here to access the webcast.

The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Email ir@terranorbital.com to schedule a meeting.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404