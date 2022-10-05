Terran Orbital to Present at Satellite Innovation 2022

The conference explores next-generation satellite technologies

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in Satellite Innovation 2022. The conference comprises the first part of Silicon Valley Space Week and takes place October 11-12 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif.





Terran Orbital Chief Revenue Officer Marco Villa will present on the Market Analysis and Forecast panel on October 11 at 8:30 a.m. PT. Villa will present alongside Janna Lewis, Senior Corporate Counsel, BAE Systems; Ryan Reid, President Commercial Division, Boeing Satellite Systems International; S. Sita Sonty, Partner and Associate Director, Boston Consulting Group; and Stephen Tunnicliffe, Senior Vice President Global Sales, ST Engineering iDirect.

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present on the Growth and Diversity of Constellations panel on October 12 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Bell’s fellow panelists include Chris Baugh, President and Founder, Northern Sky Research; Ian Canning, Chief Operating Officer, OneWeb Technologies; Robert Cleave, Chief Operating Officer, Newspace Networks; Clemens Kaiser, Chief Program Officer and Acting Chief Technology Officer, Rivada Networks; and Dr. John Springmann, Vice President of Space, Tomorrow.io.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

