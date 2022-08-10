Home Business Wire Terran Orbital to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
Terran Orbital to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.


Terran Orbital will conduct one-on-one meetings on Thursday, August 11. Chief Financial Officer Gary Hobart will lead a group presentation at 9:30 a.m. ET the same day.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

