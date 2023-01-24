<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Terran Orbital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the Company will host its year-end 2022 results conference call on March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. E.T. The call will discuss Q4 and full-year 2022 results.

Participating on the call will be Terran Orbital’s Chief Executive Officer, Marc Bell, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Hobart, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022. Year-end 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on March 21.

US-based participants may access the call at +1 844-200-6205 while international callers may use +1 929-526-1599. The access code is 553921. Participants may also register to view the event here. Additionally, a live webcast and replay will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Terran Orbital’s investor relations website at Terran Orbital Corporation – Events & Presentations.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Siegmann

ir@terranorbital.com
949-202-8476

Media Contact
Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

