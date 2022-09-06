Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present at 28th Annual Gabelli Funds Aerospace & Defense Symposium

The symposium will emphasize industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 28th Annual Gabelli Funds Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The symposium will take place at the Harvard Club of New York City on Thursday, September 8, and can be attended in person or virtually.





Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at 8:00 a.m. E.T. on the Satellite panel alongside Hawkeye 360 Chief Executive Officer John Serafini, Spire Global Chief Operating Officer Theresa Condor, and Kleos Space Chief Executive Officer Andy Bowyer. The panelists will discuss new space markets and advances in satellite technologies with the conversation moderated by Gabelli Group Capital Partners Co-Chairman Marc Gabelli.

Click here to access the webcast.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder



pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404