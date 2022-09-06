Home Business Wire Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present...
Business Wire

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present at 28th Annual Gabelli Funds Aerospace & Defense Symposium

di Business Wire

The symposium will emphasize industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LLAP #TerranOrbital–Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 28th Annual Gabelli Funds Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The symposium will take place at the Harvard Club of New York City on Thursday, September 8, and can be attended in person or virtually.


Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at 8:00 a.m. E.T. on the Satellite panel alongside Hawkeye 360 Chief Executive Officer John Serafini, Spire Global Chief Operating Officer Theresa Condor, and Kleos Space Chief Executive Officer Andy Bowyer. The panelists will discuss new space markets and advances in satellite technologies with the conversation moderated by Gabelli Group Capital Partners Co-Chairman Marc Gabelli.

Click here to access the webcast.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

Contacts

Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com
949-508-6404

Articoli correlati

Appsumer Report: Apple Privacy Measures Provides a Boost for Apple Search Ads and Favors Large Advertisers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Apple Search Ads Gets a Significant Boost While Meta and Snap See Declines; TikTok Pulls Ahead of Snap for...
Continua a leggere

Vizient Medical Device Tech Watch Highlights Trends in AI, Treatment Options for Pulmonary Embolism and Strategies to Boost Clinical Workforce Retention

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#teamvizient--Vizient, Inc. today released its latest Medical Device Tech Watch, identifying trends in artificial intelligence (AI), examining...
Continua a leggere

ARC, Inc. Expands Conditions-Based Maintenance Project with the U.S. Marine Corps

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking U.S.-Based IoT Company Begins Data Integration with USMC Maintenance Systems WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announced today a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Appsumer Report: Apple Privacy Measures Provides a Boost for Apple Search Ads and Favors...

Business Wire